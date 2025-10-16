Ukrenergo explained when emergency power outages might stop

This week, the situation in the energy system should be stabilized. Currently, a transition to hourly shutdown schedules is not planned. This was stated by the head of Ukrenergo, Vitaliy Zaichenko, to journalists, as reported by UNN.

When asked how long emergency blackouts might continue across Ukraine, Zaichenko replied: "Considering the current situation, I think we will stabilize the situation within a week."

He confirmed that emergency blackouts could end this week.

He also commented on the risks of switching to power outage schedules.

This is war, anything can happen. But for now, they are not planned - said Zaichenko.

In addition, he spoke about the situation with the protection of Ukrenergo substations.

Substations are being protected, the process is ongoing. We have protected a lot of our equipment, which is under attack every day and continues to operate - Zaichenko said.

DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced

Addition

Zaichenko stated that attacks on Ukrenergo facilities continue and have changed.

If earlier it was one or two missiles per object, now it can be 20 drones in one strike, and then a couple of hours later there will be 10 drones. After that, depending on which part of the substation was hit, it's either a quick recovery or a recovery for a longer period. But we have spare parts, we have people. We are working on it - said Zaichenko.

In addition, he added that the Russians are trying to de-energize the border regions, which is evident.

Ukrenergo told how the tactics of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have changed

Addition

In 10 regions and Kyiv, emergency power outages have been introduced, another region is on schedules, and in the evening, schedules for industry will likely be introduced in all regions. Russian invaders again attacked the energy sector, causing blackouts in several regions. Consumption remains high, so it is advisable not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously today.