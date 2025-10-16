DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
Felix Zinchenko, head of DTEK's communications department, emphasized that emergency power outages in a number of regions are a consequence of Russian attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. This was stated by the head of the communications department of DTEK, Felix Zinchenko, in a comment to UNN, and he explained why power outage schedules are introduced in general.
If power outage schedules are introduced, it is done to balance the energy system and prevent its imbalance. This allows maintaining a balance between electricity production and consumption and avoiding large-scale accidents.
In a number of regions, emergency power outages were introduced again on Thursday morning, October 16.
YASNO previously reported that the main reason for emergency power outages in Ukraine is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities. If, after devastating shelling, power appears within a few hours, it does not mean that the damage has been fully restored, that new connection schemes are working stably and can withstand the load.