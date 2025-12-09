Emergency power outages across Ukraine for the second time in a day: this time in most regions

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
10:59 AM • 6752 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 13466 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 33624 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 23823 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 28132 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 38670 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 33134 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34798 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32554 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 34475 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
88%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhoto08:11 AM • 16766 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 13670 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to Minsk09:24 AM • 12923 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is known09:55 AM • 12799 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 8318 views
Publications
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 8526 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 33621 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 15412 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 55877 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 51084 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Pope Leo XIV
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 13743 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 24003 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 60643 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 66429 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 76531 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
The Diplomat
Forbes

Emergency power outages across Ukraine for the second time in a day: this time in most regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1332 views

Ukrenergo is implementing emergency power outages for the second time in a day in most regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of massive missile and drone attacks; blackout schedules are temporarily not in effect.

Emergency power outages across Ukraine for the second time in a day: this time in most regions

Emergency power outages are being applied for the second time in a day across Ukraine - this time in most regions, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the increased restrictions is the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks.

- Ukrenergo reported today after 3 PM.

Earlier today, NEC reported emergency outages around 8:30 AM.

Previously published blackout schedules in regions where emergency outages have been applied are currently not in effect. Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible, the company noted.

"Emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the report says.

The government is preparing to redistribute electricity for household consumers and reduce the duration of power outages09.12.25, 13:33 • 2406 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine