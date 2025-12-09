Emergency power outages across Ukraine for the second time in a day: this time in most regions

Emergency power outages are being applied for the second time in a day across Ukraine - this time in most regions, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the increased restrictions is the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks. - Ukrenergo reported today after 3 PM.

Earlier today, NEC reported emergency outages around 8:30 AM.

Previously published blackout schedules in regions where emergency outages have been applied are currently not in effect. Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible, the company noted.

"Emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the report says.

The government is preparing to redistribute electricity for household consumers and reduce the duration of power outages