Emergency blackouts by region, 170,000 families without electricity in Kyiv after massive Russian attack

Emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions, 170,000 families are without electricity in Kyiv after a massive Russian attack overnight, the energy company DTEK reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Kyiv: 107,000 families temporarily without electricity after a massive attack. And another difficult night for the energy sector. Due to the massive attack, some houses in the Desnianskyi district were left without electricity. - reported DTEK.

As noted, energy workers immediately supplied critical infrastructure facilities with power.

"In the Desnianskyi district of the capital, emergency power outages are in effect, for other residents of Kyiv, temporary schedules are applied," DTEK indicated.

It is also reported that emergency shutdowns have been applied in the Dnipropetrovsk region by order of Ukrenergo. During emergency shutdowns, schedules are not in effect.

"In the Sumy region, emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced for consumers of the 1st-5th queues (Shostka, Konotop, Romny districts, as well as Yampil and Seredyna-Buda communities)," Sumyoblenergo also reported.

"In Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, emergency shutdown schedules have been applied to stabilize the situation in the power grid. At the same time, hourly shutdown schedules continue to be in effect," Kharkivoblenergo noted.

15 out of 24 ballistic missiles, one guided missile, and 197 out of 219 drones were neutralized during the Russian attack