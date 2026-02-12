Emergency blackouts by region, 170,000 families without electricity in Kyiv after massive Russian attack

$43.030.06
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 15733 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 29974 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 23412 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 23241 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 22617 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 32258 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 19740 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 22046 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 39698 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Popular news
Explosions heard in Odesa: authorities urge people to stay in sheltersFebruary 11, 10:52 PM • 10811 views
Night attack on Odesa: one injured, infrastructure facility and business center damagedFebruary 11, 11:33 PM • 4212 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard in the cityFebruary 12, 12:39 AM • 15817 views
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian FederationVideoFebruary 12, 02:12 AM • 11789 views
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISW04:02 AM • 7694 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 32258 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 28055 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 29749 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 39698 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 51863 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa
Iran
UNN Lite
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 32 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 14582 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 16986 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 18176 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 19999 views
Emergency blackouts by region, 170,000 families without electricity in Kyiv after massive Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1640 views

After a massive Russian attack overnight, 170,000 families in Kyiv were left without electricity. Emergency blackouts have been introduced in a number of regions.

Emergency blackouts by region, 170,000 families without electricity in Kyiv after massive Russian attack

Emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions, 170,000 families are without electricity in Kyiv after a massive Russian attack overnight, the energy company DTEK reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Kyiv: 107,000 families temporarily without electricity after a massive attack. And another difficult night for the energy sector. Due to the massive attack, some houses in the Desnianskyi district were left without electricity.

- reported DTEK.

As noted, energy workers immediately supplied critical infrastructure facilities with power.

"In the Desnianskyi district of the capital, emergency power outages are in effect, for other residents of Kyiv, temporary schedules are applied," DTEK indicated.

It is also reported that emergency shutdowns have been applied in the Dnipropetrovsk region by order of Ukrenergo. During emergency shutdowns, schedules are not in effect.

"In the Sumy region, emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced for consumers of the 1st-5th queues (Shostka, Konotop, Romny districts, as well as Yampil and Seredyna-Buda communities)," Sumyoblenergo also reported.

"In Kharkiv and Kharkiv region, emergency shutdown schedules have been applied to stabilize the situation in the power grid. At the same time, hourly shutdown schedules continue to be in effect," Kharkivoblenergo noted.

15 out of 24 ballistic missiles, one guided missile, and 197 out of 219 drones were neutralized during the Russian attack12.02.26, 09:23 • 1062 views

Julia Shramko

