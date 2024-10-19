Emergency blackouts amid Russian drone attacks in two regions, power system is balanced, but it is worth saving - Ministry of Energy
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Sumy and Chernihiv regions due to hostile drone attacks. More than 73,000 consumers in the three regions remain without electricity, the power system is balanced, but people are urged to save money.
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Sumy and Chernihiv regions due to an enemy drone attack. As a result of enemy shelling, more than 73,000 consumers in the three regions are without electricity. At the same time, the power system is balanced, but it is worth saving electricity during the evening peak of consumption, the Ministry of Energy reported on Saturday, UNN writes.
Generation and consumption
"The power system remains balanced. However, constant hostile attacks lead to damage that complicates its operation. We urge you to continue to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours, especially during the evening load period from 17:00 to 22:00," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.
Consequences of shelling
"Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, there were blackouts in Donetsk, Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Due to damage to equipment caused by enemy UAV attacks on the energy infrastructure, the transmission system operator is forced to use emergency blackouts in Sumy and Chernihiv regions (partially)," the statement said.
In the Chernihiv region, overhead lines and a substation were shelled, resulting in a power outage for residential consumers. Also in Chernihiv region, a fire broke out at a substation as a result of shelling, which was extinguished, and the work is ongoing. Emergency blackouts are being implemented as a result of a drone attack. As a result of the hostilities, 26 settlements with 1.8 thousand subscribers remain without electricity.
In Sumy region, a fire broke out on the territory of a substation as a result of a UAV attack, which cut off power to substations, household and industrial consumers. The fire was extinguished. The power supply has been partially restored. Repair work will continue as soon as the security situation allows. As a result of the drone attack, 90.2 thousand subscribers in 139 settlements were left without electricity, and 66.9 thousand subscribers in 134 settlements were without electricity in the morning. As a result of the drone attack, emergency blackouts are being applied. In total, 223 settlements with 70.7 thousand subscribers are without power supply.
An overhead line was disconnected in Donetsk region as a result of hostilities. The inspection revealed damage to the line.
An explosive device was found on the territory of a substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region during an inspection. It was neutralized.
Networks status
Lviv region: due to technological reasons, substations, household consumers and the railroad lost power (no disruptions in train traffic). The power supply has been restored.
De-energization
Over the past day, power companies restored power to 31,174 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions. As of this morning, 709 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to hostilities and technical disruptions.
Situation at ZNPP
"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.25 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.
Import
For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 4,700 MWh with a capacity of 1,142 MW.