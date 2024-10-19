Emergency blackouts amid Russian drone attacks in two regions, power system is balanced, but it is worth saving - Ministry of Energy

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 31266 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 133499 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 184985 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 115679 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 350631 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146941 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196680 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125659 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108423 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Emergency blackouts amid Russian drone attacks in two regions, power system is balanced, but it is worth saving - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25240 views

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Sumy and Chernihiv regions due to hostile drone attacks. More than 73,000 consumers in the three regions remain without electricity, the power system is balanced, but people are urged to save money.

Emergency blackouts amid Russian drone attacks in two regions, power system is balanced, but it is worth saving - Ministry of Energy

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Sumy and Chernihiv regions due to an enemy drone attack. As a result of enemy shelling, more than 73,000 consumers in the three regions are without electricity. At the same time, the power system is balanced, but it is worth saving electricity during the evening peak of consumption, the Ministry of Energy reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

"The power system remains balanced. However, constant hostile attacks lead to damage that complicates its operation. We urge you to continue to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours, especially during the evening load period from 17:00 to 22:00," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Consequences of shelling

"Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, there were blackouts in Donetsk, Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Due to damage to equipment caused by enemy UAV attacks on the energy infrastructure, the transmission system operator is forced to use emergency blackouts in Sumy and Chernihiv regions (partially)," the statement said.

In the Chernihiv region, overhead lines and a substation were shelled, resulting in a power outage for residential consumers. Also in Chernihiv region, a fire broke out at a substation as a result of shelling, which was extinguished, and the work is ongoing. Emergency blackouts are being implemented as a result of a drone attack. As a result of the hostilities, 26 settlements with 1.8 thousand subscribers remain without electricity.

In Sumy region, a fire broke out on the territory of a substation as a result of a UAV attack, which cut off power to substations, household and industrial consumers. The fire was extinguished. The power supply has been partially restored. Repair work will continue as soon as the security situation allows. As a result of the drone attack, 90.2 thousand subscribers in 139 settlements were left without electricity, and 66.9 thousand subscribers in 134 settlements were without electricity in the morning. As a result of the drone attack, emergency blackouts are being applied. In total, 223 settlements with 70.7 thousand subscribers are without power supply.

An overhead line was disconnected in Donetsk region as a result of hostilities. The inspection revealed damage to the line.

An explosive device was found on the territory of a substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region during an inspection. It was neutralized.

Networks status

Lviv region: due to technological reasons, substations, household consumers and the railroad lost power (no disruptions in train traffic). The power supply has been restored.

De-energization

Over the past day, power companies restored power to 31,174 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions. As of this morning, 709 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to hostilities and technical disruptions.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.25 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 4,700 MWh with a capacity of 1,142 MW.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Romania
Slovakia
Hungary
Moldova
Poland
