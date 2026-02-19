$43.290.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Each year, fewer people are willing to return "to the homeland" in Russia - RF

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The program for the voluntary return of compatriots to Russia recorded an anti-record in 2025, relocating only 27.6 thousand people. The number of resettlers has been constantly decreasing since the beginning of Russia's "SMO," which deepens the demographic crisis in the country.

Each year, fewer people are willing to return "to the homeland" in Russia - RF

In 2025, the state program for the voluntary return of foreign compatriots to Russia for permanent residence, which Russian officials prioritize in their slogans, set another anti-record: only 27.6 thousand people relocated, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

As reported by intelligence, with the beginning of Russia's "SVO" (special military operation), the number of such "true" Russians decreased annually: 2022 – 64.8 thousand, 2023 – 45.1 thousand, 2024 – 31.7 thousand. It was through this "return" program that Russia planned to overcome the demographic crisis.

With the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, the total number of compatriots-resettlers to Russia from former USSR countries sharply decreased: from Tajikistan – 10 times, Azerbaijan and Moldova – 6 times, Georgia – 5 times, Armenia – 4 times, and Kazakhstan – 3 times.  

Russia tightens control over mobile communications: SIM cards to be linked to IMEI, "children's" numbers to appear - intelligence18.02.26, 16:43 • 3132 views

Despite the fact that repatriation (return) is defined as a priority in the concept of Russia's migration policy, "on the ground" the bureaucratic and repressive Russian apparatus traditionally plays the role of unwelcoming hosts. The "witch hunt" for "untraditional" foreign values for Russia, incorrect language tests and other knowledge force "compatriots who have returned to their homeland" to feel all the strong embraces of their native country.  

The demographic crisis in Russia is steadily deepening. According to Rosstat, the birth rate in the country is rapidly falling: in 2023, 1.265 million children were born, in 2024 – already 1.222 million, and forecasts for the coming years promise only further reduction. At the same time, mortality consistently exceeds the birth rate – every year in Russia approximately 500 thousand more people die than are born. That is, even without taking into account the war and emigration, the country naturally "loses weight" by half a million people per year  

- summarized the intelligence.

Russia classified data on income, poverty, and public sector salaries - intelligence18.02.26, 16:08 • 3084 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Tajikistan
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Ukraine
Moldova
Kazakhstan
Georgia