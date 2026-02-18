Russia tightens control over mobile communications: SIM cards to be linked to IMEI, "children's" numbers to appear - intelligence

$43.260.09
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10620 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 13245 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 12439 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 17738 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 21210 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 16099 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17120 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 25702 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 39695 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in GenevaFebruary 18, 05:31 AM • 19840 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhotoFebruary 18, 06:29 AM • 22814 views
Businessman organized a million-hryvnia scheme to supply army with ballistic glasses that were shot through; he has been notified of suspicion - Prosecutor GeneralFebruary 18, 07:39 AM • 11463 views
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in Ukraine09:27 AM • 7460 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media09:58 AM • 16715 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 5562 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10620 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 51845 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 66824 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 73326 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 3260 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 5638 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 18721 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 31314 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 26513 views
The Guardian

Russia tightens control over mobile communications: SIM cards to be linked to IMEI, "children's" numbers to appear - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

In the Russian Federation, where internet censorship and surveillance of the opposition already prevail, the innovations are becoming another element of totalitarian control.

Russia tightens control over mobile communications: SIM cards to be linked to IMEI, "children's" numbers to appear - intelligence

Russia has adopted two laws that provide for increased state control over mobile communication users. Formally, the innovations are explained by the fight against cyber fraud, but they significantly expand the possibilities of surveillance of citizens. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

As noted by intelligence, the first law introduces the mandatory linking of SIM cards to the IMEI code of a mobile device. From now on, if a SIM card is installed in another phone, the subscriber will have to make appropriate changes to the contract with the operator and register the IMEI of the new gadget in a special database. Without such a procedure, using the connection will be impossible.

The second law introduces the concept of a "children's" SIM card. Parents or legal representatives are obliged to inform the mobile operator about the transfer of the number to a minor child. After that, the number receives a special status, and operators must apply additional restrictions and control measures. Data on such subscribers will be transferred to a centralized state system.

In addition, owners of Internet sites and digital services will be obliged to use information about "children's" SIM cards in their work, which effectively expands state monitoring of minors' online activity.

Intelligence emphasizes that the introduced changes increase users' dependence on state registers and create risks of communication blocking in case of technical errors or abuses. The new rules fit into the general trend of strengthening digital control and surveillance in Russia.

Recall

Russia classified key economic data, hiding the real level of poverty and the state of the economy. 168 tables were removed from statistical collections, and 115 indicators stopped being updated in the EMISS.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

News of the World
Cyberattack
Russian propaganda
Technology
Trend
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine