Russia tightens control over mobile communications: SIM cards to be linked to IMEI, "children's" numbers to appear - intelligence

Russia has adopted two laws that provide for increased state control over mobile communication users. Formally, the innovations are explained by the fight against cyber fraud, but they significantly expand the possibilities of surveillance of citizens. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

As noted by intelligence, the first law introduces the mandatory linking of SIM cards to the IMEI code of a mobile device. From now on, if a SIM card is installed in another phone, the subscriber will have to make appropriate changes to the contract with the operator and register the IMEI of the new gadget in a special database. Without such a procedure, using the connection will be impossible.

The second law introduces the concept of a "children's" SIM card. Parents or legal representatives are obliged to inform the mobile operator about the transfer of the number to a minor child. After that, the number receives a special status, and operators must apply additional restrictions and control measures. Data on such subscribers will be transferred to a centralized state system.

In addition, owners of Internet sites and digital services will be obliged to use information about "children's" SIM cards in their work, which effectively expands state monitoring of minors' online activity.

Intelligence emphasizes that the introduced changes increase users' dependence on state registers and create risks of communication blocking in case of technical errors or abuses. The new rules fit into the general trend of strengthening digital control and surveillance in Russia.

