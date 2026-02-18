$43.260.09
The Guardian

Russia classified data on income, poverty, and public sector salaries - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Russia has classified key economic data, concealing the real level of poverty and the state of the economy. 168 tables were removed from statistical compilations, and 115 indicators stopped being updated in the Unified Interdepartmental Information and Statistical System (EMISS).

Russia classified data on income, poverty, and public sector salaries - intelligence

Russia is curtailing access to official statistics, which may indicate a deliberate concealment of the real state of the economy amid a full-scale war against Ukraine. This is stated in a report by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU), as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the FISU, by the end of 2025, 168 tables were removed or significantly reduced from statistical compilations. Simultaneously, the Unified Interdepartmental Information and Statistical System (EMISS) stopped updating 115 indicators. This includes data on household income and expenditures, social benefits, demographic indicators, and the number of civil servants.

In addition, the country has virtually stopped publishing the results of selective household budget surveys. These materials allowed for assessing the structure of real household expenditures on food, utilities, medicines, and other basic needs.

Also, according to intelligence, Russia has completely closed statistics on the number and remuneration of state and municipal employees. Data on the salaries of doctors, nurses, teachers, lecturers, scientists, and cultural workers are not being updated. In a number of sections, instead of actual indicators, there are marks about "temporary closure," which, as noted by the FISU, are increasingly used to conceal sensitive information.

Amid rising military spending, this may indicate an attempt not to demonstrate stagnation or a decline in income in the civilian sector

- the report says.

In addition, data on the number of combatants, funeral payments, indicators of juvenile delinquency, and the number of convicted persons have disappeared from public access.

The FISU also noted that a significant portion of the indicators that have stopped being updated relate to foreign trade, particularly exports and imports. For a country under massive sanctions and increasingly dependent on a war economy, this is critically important information. Its concealment, according to intelligence, may indicate an unwillingness to publicly show the depth of structural problems, falling investments, and shrinking markets.

Recall

Overdue mortgage debts of Russian citizens reached 276 billion rubles by the end of 2025, an increase of 76.6% over the year. The total volume of problem loans of individuals in the Russian banking system is 2.3 trillion rubles.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

