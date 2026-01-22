Devastating Landslide in New Zealand: People Missing on Mount Maunganui

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
10:20 PM • 3938 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 12504 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 18858 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 29763 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 21007 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 33764 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 36159 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 20972 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 21847 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 39690 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU blocks trade deal with US in protest over GreenlandJanuary 21, 05:45 PM • 3898 views
First Deputy Head of one of Kyiv's district administrations exposed in draft evasion schemesPhotoJanuary 21, 05:52 PM • 3526 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 6200 views
It is not possible to return power outage schedules for Kyiv now - DTEKJanuary 21, 06:42 PM • 3180 views
There is no heating in the President's Office, employees are asked not to use electric heaters - advisor to the headJanuary 21, 06:56 PM • 4818 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 29763 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 33764 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 31661 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 36159 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 52059 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhoto11:40 PM • 1518 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 6218 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 8730 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 31661 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 29232 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Boeing Starliner

Devastating Landslide in New Zealand: People Missing on Mount Maunganui

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

A powerful tropical storm caused a massive landslide on Mount Maunganui in New Zealand, burying a popular campsite. Several people are officially reported missing, and a search operation is underway.

Devastating Landslide in New Zealand: People Missing on Mount Maunganui

A strong tropical storm caused widespread flooding and a landslide that covered a popular campsite on Mount Maunganui on New Zealand's North Island. On Thursday morning, emergency services began evacuating the holiday park, where mudslides and rocks damaged tents, RVs, and outbuildings. A search operation is currently underway, as several people are officially considered missing. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Due to the natural disaster, authorities declared a state of emergency in the country's northern regions and along the east coast, including the Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty. The flooding led to power outages in entire cities – thousands of residents remain without electricity.

Massive floods in Africa: over 200 dead and thousands evacuated17.01.26, 07:51 • 6138 views

In addition to the incident in Maunganui, police are searching for a man swept away by a river near Warkworth, and two other people missing after a landslide in the Papamoa area.

Weather Forecasts and Public Restrictions

According to the national meteorological service MetService, the catastrophic downpours were caused by a tropical low. Meteorologist Mmatapelo Makgabutleyn noted that the storm's impact would be long-lasting and affect popular holiday destinations throughout the holiday weekend.

This impact is likely to be long-lasting and far-reaching and may continue into the long weekend in popular holiday destinations

– warned the specialist.

Due to the bad weather, government agencies and businesses remain closed, coinciding with preparations for Auckland Anniversary Day on January 26. Authorities urge citizens to avoid dangerous areas and stay safe until water levels begin to recede.

Floods in Australia: 20 people rescued in New South Wales, one fatality reported18.01.26, 07:35 • 5841 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Bloomberg L.P.
New Zealand