Massive floods in Africa: over 200 dead and thousands evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Southern Africa is suffering from catastrophic rains and floods that have affected seven countries. In Mozambique, 103 people have died, in Zimbabwe – 70, in South Africa – 30, where the army is rescuing people from rooftops.

Massive floods in Africa: over 200 dead and thousands evacuated
Photo: AP

The southern part of the African continent is suffering from catastrophic torrential rains and floods that have affected at least seven countries. Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and South Africa have been hit the hardest. According to official data, the death toll has already exceeded 100 people, and hundreds of thousands have been left homeless. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Mozambique has suffered the greatest losses - 103 deaths have been confirmed there. The causes of death were not only drowning, but also lightning strikes, building collapses, and cholera outbreaks. According to the World Food Program, more than 200,000 people have been affected. In neighboring Zimbabwe, the disaster claimed the lives of 70 people, destroying more than 1,000 homes, schools, and bridges.

Situation in South Africa: army rescues people from rooftops

In South Africa, the death toll has risen to 30. The most difficult situation is observed in the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces. President Cyril Ramaphosa, after visiting the affected areas, reported that about 400 mm of precipitation fell there in less than a week.

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Over 15,000 homes in darkness: Cyclone Koji devastates Queensland coast in Australia11.01.26, 07:56 • 5889 views

36 houses have just been wiped off the face of the Earth

— President Ramaphosa said after inspecting one of the settlements in Limpopo.

Provincial Premier Fofi Ramatuba added: "It's so terrible," noting that more than 1,000 homes have been damaged in total.

Army helicopters were involved in rescuing people trapped on rooftops and trees. The military also evacuated border guards from a flooded checkpoint on the border with Zimbabwe.

Evacuation from Kruger Park

The famous Kruger National Park was closed to visitors due to rivers overflowing their banks. Rescuers evacuated about 600 tourists and staff to safe high-altitude areas. Some parts of the reserve are currently completely cut off from the outside world.

Floods in Australia paralyze coking coal supply: "force majeure" declared16.01.26, 06:32 • 4136 views

Forecasts: Level 10 danger

Meteorologists link the anomalous rains to the La Niña weather phenomenon. The highest - red - level of danger has been declared for the northern regions of South Africa.

I'm still afraid the rains will return because these were the heaviest rains I've seen in this area

— shared her fears Josephine Mashaba, a resident of Nkomazi municipality. 

Kruger National Park in South Africa closed to visitors due to massive floods16.01.26, 04:43 • 3326 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Real estate
Village
Animals
Cyril Ramaphosa
Mozambique
South Africa