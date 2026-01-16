Kruger National Park in South Africa closed to visitors due to massive floods

$43.180.08
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 15234 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 23863 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 56397 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 68505 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 37047 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33677 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52713 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42271 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44418 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Rene Goody Murder: Trump Threatens Military Force Over ICE Protests in MinnesotaJanuary 15, 05:06 PM • 3150 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 13347 views
The government has approved a list of items prohibited in schoolsJanuary 15, 06:01 PM • 3402 views
German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - MediaJanuary 15, 06:25 PM • 3778 views
Svyrydenko: Ministry of Education and KMDA should extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026January 15, 07:58 PM • 4180 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 13359 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 46525 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 68505 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 60625 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Venezuela
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 10043 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 22996 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 44748 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 78493 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 69429 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The Diplomat

Kruger National Park in South Africa closed to visitors due to massive floods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Kruger National Park in South Africa has been temporarily closed to visitors due to persistent rains and overflowing rivers. The administration evacuated staff and guests and closed several gates, cutting off access to the northern part of the park.

Kruger National Park in South Africa closed to visitors due to massive floods

The South African authorities have decided to temporarily close the Kruger National Park for day visits. The reason for this was prolonged torrential rains, which led to rivers overflowing their banks and flooding key road arteries of the reserve. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The most difficult situation is observed in the area of the Letaba River. The park administration (SANParks) carried out an urgent evacuation of staff and guests from the Letaba rest camp, as water entered directly into the residential areas. The Phalaborwa, Pafuri, and Punda Maria gates were also closed, effectively cutting off access to the northern part of the park.

This water is moving very fast. We are closing access for 24 hours and will be closely monitoring developments.

- said park spokesman Reynold Thakhuli.

According to him, the situation remains tense, as meteorologists have announced the highest, red level of danger.

Fate of animals and tourists

Despite the critical water level, experts reassure about the condition of the wild fauna. The park management notes that animals have natural instincts that allow them to move to higher areas in time. Footage from the scene shows hippos calmly swimming between the tops of flooded trees.

A state of disaster has been declared in Australia due to large-scale bushfires near Melbourne10.01.26, 05:33 • 4344 views

Tourists who are already in hotels in safe areas were allowed to stay, but they were warned about movement restrictions. In particular, bridges over the Sabie and Crocodile rivers are under threat of complete flooding.

Climate context

Experts link the increasingly frequent and destructive floods in southeastern Africa to climate change. Warming in the Indian Ocean makes storms more powerful, leading to anomalous precipitation in the region. Currently, rescue services remain on high alert, as rains are forecast to continue until early next week.

Over 15,000 homes in darkness: Cyclone Koji devastates Queensland coast in Australia11.01.26, 07:56 • 5858 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Animals
Reuters
Indian Ocean
South Africa