Floods in Australia: 20 people rescued in New South Wales, one fatality reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

Heavy rains on Australia's east coast have caused widespread flooding, leading to evacuations. In New South Wales, 20 people were rescued, and one woman died.

Floods in Australia: 20 people rescued in New South Wales, one fatality reported

Heavy rains on Australia's east coast have caused widespread flash floods, forcing authorities in New South Wales to declare an emergency evacuation. As of Sunday, rescue services have evacuated 20 people from dangerous areas. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In the state capital Sydney, residents of the low-lying suburb of Narrabeen were evacuated late Saturday evening due to rapidly rising water levels. According to the national meteorological service, about 72.4 mm of precipitation fell in the northern outskirts of the city on Sunday morning alone.

Massive floods in Africa: over 200 dead and thousands evacuated17.01.26, 07:51 • 5356 views

A tragic incident was recorded near the city of Wollongong (66 km south of Sydney): a tree branch fell on a woman due to bad weather, and she died from her injuries.

Emergency services operation

The State Emergency Service (SES) has recorded over 1,400 calls for assistance since the storm began.

There have been many flash floods that have paralyzed traffic. We expect some roads to remain closed for a long time.

– said SES Assistant Commissioner Sonya Oyston.

Forecasters predict continued precipitation, which could worsen the situation in already flooded regions. Residents are advised to avoid traveling in areas where a danger warning has been issued. 

Floods in Australia paralyze coking coal supply: "force majeure" declared16.01.26, 06:32 • 4407 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Reuters
Australia