Defense Priorities 2026: The Ministry of Defense named key needs for deterring Russian aggression and necessary finances

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy Boyev presented the state's strategic defense plan for 2026 at the OFDEF conference, focusing on strengthening air defense and developing drone technologies. Despite Russia's intentions to escalate, the Ukrainian side is confident in its ability to stabilize the front, provided timely international security assistance is received. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine, together with Western partners, has developed a military strategy based on protecting critical infrastructure and systematically destroying Russian logistics. According to Serhiy Boyev, $120 billion is needed to implement these plans in 2026, half of which the state will cover with its own resources and EU loans.

Together with our partners, we have formed a military strategy that provides for the protection of Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, stabilization of the front, destruction of Russian logistics in operational depth, and strikes on strategic enemy targets. – emphasized the Deputy Minister of Defense.

The main calculation is that 80% of the assistance from partners will be directed to air defense systems, drones, and long-range artillery.

Millions of drones and expanded strike zone

One of the most ambitious areas in 2026 will be the production of unmanned systems – Ukraine plans to produce more than 7 million drones. This will significantly expand the enemy's strike zone. If currently unmanned technologies create a control zone up to 20 kilometers deep, the new goal is to increase this indicator to 100 kilometers, attacking targets in the operational depth of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the need for missiles for missile defense systems remains critical, as the aggressor is increasing the use of ballistic and cruise missiles. Serhiy Boyev called on partners to be as prompt as possible in supplying interceptors through the PURL initiative.

The speed of decision-making and supply is crucial. Each interceptor means saved lives and protected infrastructure – emphasized the official, adding that only consolidated support will allow achieving a just peace.

