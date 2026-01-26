$43.140.03
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 3624 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 3722 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 12209 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 13300 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 22768 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 32956 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 28978 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 25861 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 21386 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
Syrskyi reveals difficult situation in Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported about 400 combat engagements during the week in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions. The enemy is increasing pressure and bringing in reserves, using the tactic of advancing with small infantry groups.

Syrskyi reveals difficult situation in Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions

Syrskyi reported a difficult operational situation in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions, where Russian troops are concentrating their main efforts. According to him, there were about 400 combat engagements there last week alone. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

I continue to work in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions, where the enemy is concentrating its main efforts. The operational situation here is difficult. Last week alone, there were about 400 combat engagements in these directions. The aggressor continues attempts to break through, intensifies pressure, and brings in reserves. Our key task is to inflict maximum losses on the enemy, destroy its reserves, and consistently reduce its offensive potential. During my work directly on the ground, together with unit commanders, we thoroughly analyze the course of combat operations

- the post reads.

According to Syrskyi, the enemy continues to use the tactic of advancing in small infantry groups. Their timely detection, containment, and destruction require constant monitoring of the battlefield, clear coordination of units, and flexible tactical solutions.

"We pay special attention to strengthening drone units - primarily the use of attack drones to strike the occupiers, as well as the development of logistics with the involvement of robotic systems. War is changing - we are changing our approaches to waging it. Scaling modern technologies directly affects the effectiveness of combat operations and allows us to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. I thank every serviceman for destroying the invaders, for coordinated teamwork, and for a high level of professionalism. The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine!" the official emphasizes.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the war in Ukraine is deciding the future of global security. He emphasized the adaptation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to modern technologies and decentralization, and also called on partners to provide tools for quickly stopping the aggressor.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi