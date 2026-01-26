Syrskyi reveals difficult situation in Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions

Syrskyi reported a difficult operational situation in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions, where Russian troops are concentrating their main efforts. According to him, there were about 400 combat engagements there last week alone. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

I continue to work in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions, where the enemy is concentrating its main efforts. The operational situation here is difficult. Last week alone, there were about 400 combat engagements in these directions. The aggressor continues attempts to break through, intensifies pressure, and brings in reserves. Our key task is to inflict maximum losses on the enemy, destroy its reserves, and consistently reduce its offensive potential. During my work directly on the ground, together with unit commanders, we thoroughly analyze the course of combat operations - the post reads.

According to Syrskyi, the enemy continues to use the tactic of advancing in small infantry groups. Their timely detection, containment, and destruction require constant monitoring of the battlefield, clear coordination of units, and flexible tactical solutions.

"We pay special attention to strengthening drone units - primarily the use of attack drones to strike the occupiers, as well as the development of logistics with the involvement of robotic systems. War is changing - we are changing our approaches to waging it. Scaling modern technologies directly affects the effectiveness of combat operations and allows us to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. I thank every serviceman for destroying the invaders, for coordinated teamwork, and for a high level of professionalism. The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine!" the official emphasizes.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the war in Ukraine is deciding the future of global security. He emphasized the adaptation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to modern technologies and decentralization, and also called on partners to provide tools for quickly stopping the aggressor.