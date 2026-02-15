Defense Forces hit oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai and Pantsir-S1 in Crimea - General Staff

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "Tamannaftegaz" oil terminal in the area of Volna village (Krasnodar Krai, Russia), as well as the enemy's "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system in the area of Kacha village (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea). This was reported by the General Staff, according to UNN.

As part of consistent measures to reduce the offensive and economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to strike important military and strategic enemy targets deep within its territory and in the temporarily occupied territories. - the report says.

As reported by the General Staff, the damage to the "Tamannaftegaz" oil terminal in the area of Volna village (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) has been confirmed. A fire was recorded on the object's territory. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, the enemy's "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system was successfully hit in the area of Kacha village (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

Also, over the past day, occupiers' facilities were hit in other directions. In particular, a repair unit from one of the Russian Armed Forces' artillery brigades was hit in the area of Vilne (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast). And in the area of Lyubymivka (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast), a hit was recorded in the area of concentration of enemy personnel. Enemy losses and damage inflicted on the enemy are being clarified. - added the General Staff.

Recall

On the night of February 15, Krasnodar Krai suffered a massive drone attack, the main target of which was strategic objects of the fuel sector. According to Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, the most critical situation developed in the village of Volna, Temryuk district, where large-scale fires broke out at industrial facilities as a result of drone hits.