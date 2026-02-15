Defense Forces hit oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai and Pantsir-S1 in Crimea - General Staff

$42.990.00
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
The US is preparing for a much more serious level of escalation with Iran compared to previous conflicts - ReutersFebruary 15, 01:41 AM • 9320 views
New Zealand braces for more downpours after deadly floodsFebruary 15, 04:17 AM • 6994 views
Airlines cancel flights to Paris due to snowfall and ice05:59 AM • 5456 views
Enemy massively attacked Odesa region, railway infrastructure damagedPhoto06:55 AM • 4606 views
Obama reacts to Trump's racist video depicting him and his wife as monkeys10:10 AM • 6066 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 83754 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 136976 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 75720 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 92550 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 132633 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Munich
Great Britain
Washington, D.C.
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 9402 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 18434 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 17663 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 20867 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 44762 views
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
Truth Social

Defense Forces hit oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai and Pantsir-S1 in Crimea - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai and the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system in Crimea. Strikes were also carried out on a repair unit and a concentration of enemy manpower.

Defense Forces hit oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai and Pantsir-S1 in Crimea - General Staff

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "Tamannaftegaz" oil terminal in the area of Volna village (Krasnodar Krai, Russia), as well as the enemy's "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system in the area of Kacha village (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea). This was reported by the General Staff, according to UNN.

As part of consistent measures to reduce the offensive and economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to strike important military and strategic enemy targets deep within its territory and in the temporarily occupied territories.

- the report says.

As reported by the General Staff, the damage to the "Tamannaftegaz" oil terminal in the area of Volna village (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) has been confirmed. A fire was recorded on the object's territory. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, the enemy's "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system was successfully hit in the area of Kacha village (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

Also, over the past day, occupiers' facilities were hit in other directions. In particular, a repair unit from one of the Russian Armed Forces' artillery brigades was hit in the area of Vilne (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast). And in the area of Lyubymivka (temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast), a hit was recorded in the area of concentration of enemy personnel. Enemy losses and damage inflicted on the enemy are being clarified.

- added the General Staff.

Recall

On the night of February 15, Krasnodar Krai suffered a massive drone attack, the main target of which was strategic objects of the fuel sector. According to Governor Veniamin Kondratyev, the most critical situation developed in the village of Volna, Temryuk district, where large-scale fires broke out at industrial facilities as a result of drone hits.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pantsir missile system
Crimea