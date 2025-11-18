$42.070.02
Defense Forces eliminated 314 Russians and wounded 71 in Pokrovsk since early November - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1158 views

Since the beginning of the current month, the Defense Forces have eliminated 314 Russians and wounded 71 in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. Russian occupiers are trying to bypass the city and infiltrate Myrnohrad from the side of Krasnyi Lyman.

Defense Forces eliminated 314 Russians and wounded 71 in Pokrovsk since early November - Air Assault Forces

In the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, the number of small arms engagements has increased, and Russian occupiers are suffering greater losses from direct fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to the military, since the beginning of the current month, the Defense Forces have eliminated 314 Russians in Pokrovsk, and another 71 have been wounded. At the same time, the appearance of Russians north of Pokrovsk has been recorded.

The 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces noted that several Russian infantrymen tried to penetrate and entrench themselves at one of the agricultural facilities. Their attempt failed, and they themselves were destroyed by the Ukrainians.

The enemy wants to reach the settlement of Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk, in the short term. Due to the impossibility of breaking through Pokrovsk's defenses and using the city as a springboard to achieve this goal, the Russians are trying to bypass the city. At the same time, the enemy continues fruitless attempts to tie down the defense of Myrnohrad.

- stated the Air Assault Corps.

Battles for Pokrovsk: SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a concentration point of the 51st Russian army14.11.25, 16:29 • 3084 views

They added that recently, Ukrainian military personnel destroyed a group of the main intelligence directorate of the general staff of the Russian Armed Forces. The 7th Corps noted that such enemy units follow in the second echelon after sabotage groups and control the execution of tasks by the first echelon.

We are recording an increase in the number of attempts by Russians to infiltrate Myrnohrad from the direction of Krasnyi Lyman. Our military is destroying the enemy on the approaches to the city.

- the message says.

Recall

The Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how they destroy Russian convoys moving towards Pokrovsk under the cover of adverse weather conditions.

At the same time, in Myrnohrad, soldiers of the 38th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian flag hoisted on a mine.

Before that, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed what is currently happening in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The SSO press center published photos of the conditions in which our soldiers have to operate to prevent the Russians from advancing further.

Also, soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine daily deliver equipment, ammunition, and provisions to the forward positions of the Defense Forces near Pokrovsk. This is done with the help of heavy bombers due to complicated logistics.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine