Defense Forces cleared Chuhunivka in Kharkiv region of Russians: some invaders taken prisoner
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have cleared Chuhunivka, Kharkiv Oblast, of Russian invaders, taking some prisoner and raising the national flag. This was reported by the 16th Army Corps, writes UNN.
Taking advantage of difficult weather conditions, the enemy attempted a covert penetration through the combat formations of the Defense Forces in the area of the settlement of Chuhunivka. Despite the bad weather, operators of reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles timely detected the enemy group. After that, the specialized rifle company "Shkval" carried out a sweep of the settlement.
Some of the invaders who laid down their arms were taken prisoner. The State Flag of Ukraine has been raised in Chuhunivka — the settlement is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
