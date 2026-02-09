Defense Forces cleared Chuhunivka in Kharkiv region of Russians: some invaders taken prisoner

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
08:22 AM • 2634 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 5358 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 14978 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 32052 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 34880 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 33901 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 33599 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 25692 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17457 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13119 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2m/s
72%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Poll in Germany: more than half of Germans support increased aid to UkraineFebruary 8, 11:32 PM • 6174 views
Night attack of "Shaheds" on Odesa: one dead and significant destruction of the residential sector - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationFebruary 8, 11:42 PM • 11525 views
New verdict for Narges Mohammadi: Nobel laureate sentenced to 7.5 years in prisonFebruary 8, 11:56 PM • 5484 views
Catastrophe for the Kremlin: Vietnam abandons Russian weapons in favor of NATO armamentsPhotoFebruary 9, 12:20 AM • 11416 views
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhoto05:05 AM • 9482 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 39455 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 61028 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 78655 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 72467 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 72218 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Village
Europe
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideo06:52 AM • 5004 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 29828 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 43591 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 44835 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 53239 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot

Defense Forces cleared Chuhunivka in Kharkiv region of Russians: some invaders taken prisoner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine cleared Chuhunivka, Kharkiv region, of Russian invaders. Some of the occupiers were taken prisoner, and the Ukrainian flag was raised in the settlement.

Defense Forces cleared Chuhunivka in Kharkiv region of Russians: some invaders taken prisoner

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have cleared Chuhunivka, Kharkiv Oblast, of Russian invaders, taking some prisoner and raising the national flag. This was reported by the 16th Army Corps, writes UNN.

Taking advantage of difficult weather conditions, the enemy attempted a covert penetration through the combat formations of the Defense Forces in the area of the settlement of Chuhunivka. Despite the bad weather, operators of reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles timely detected the enemy group. After that, the specialized rifle company "Shkval" carried out a sweep of the settlement.

- the report says.

Some of the invaders who laid down their arms were taken prisoner. The State Flag of Ukraine has been raised in Chuhunivka — the settlement is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

Ukrainian military completely cleared the village of Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, announced this and published a video.

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Kharkiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine