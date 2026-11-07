Cybertruck production will be discontinued, but Tesla is now adding another production shift — Musk named the reason

Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tesla will introduce an additional production shift to try to fulfill existing orders for Cybertruck pickups before the production line is dismantled next year for the planned expansion of Cybercab production. The company’s CEO, Elon Musk, said this, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"At present, the number of Cybertruck orders significantly exceeds the volumes Tesla will be able to produce before the line is dismantled — which is scheduled for June–July next year — to expand Cybercab production," Musk wrote on the social network X.

"We will add another shift to try to fulfill all the orders on time," he added.

Tesla will stop Cybertruck production in Texas - Musk announced the timeline

The statement came the day after Musk said that Tesla would reduce Cybertruck production at its plant in Texas, redirecting resources to the Cybercab — a two-seat robotaxi that, according to Musk’s vision, is to become a key element of the company’s ambitions in autonomous transportation.

We would add

Cybercab is one of Musk’s main bets in his effort to transform Tesla from an automaker into a company specializing in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Deliveries of the Cybertruck to customers began in late 2023, but the model failed to meet Musk’s initial expectations. According to Kelley Blue Book, sales in the United States last year totaled about 20,000 units (compared with nearly 39,000 in 2024), significantly below Musk’s initial forecast of 250,000 vehicles sold per year.

In addition, since entering the market, this pickup with a stainless-steel body has been the subject of recalls on numerous occasions due to quality issues, while its unconventional design has limited its sales prospects in foreign markets, particularly in Europe.