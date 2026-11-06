Tesla will stop Cybertruck production in Texas - Musk announced the timeline

$45.440.0951.040.21
ukenru
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 84 views
A surcharge for generators in cafés: is it legal for establishments to add markups during blackouts?
02:57 PM • 11861 views
An additional traffic lane has been opened on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge — who can use it and to which bank
02:21 PM • 13997 views
The SBU sent the HACC a letter requesting a closed hearing for Duka due to a possible terrorist attack — prosecutorVideo
01:15 PM • 14332 views
Prolonged power and water outages: Zelenskyy reported where the energy supply situation is worst after Russian attacks
11:56 AM • 16535 views
A UAH 15 million bail was posted for National Police top official Tsenov in the "Carthage" case
11:28 AM • 14519 views
The intensification of Russia's attacks is slowing the economy and pushing prices up — the NBU has issued a forecast
10:58 AM • 12634 views
Searches are being conducted at the offices of Kyivteploenergo employees and documents are being seized — Kyiv City State Administration
November 6, 09:24 AM • 18734 views
Kyiv and four regions switched to emergency power cuts — how many hours without electricityPhoto
November 6, 07:24 AM • 24382 views
More than 40 pilot whales washed ashore and died in New Zealand
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 38917 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Trump signed a ban preventing future presidents from altering the Oval OfficeNovember 6, 06:54 AM • 29769 views
Trump's Triumphal Arch approved - judge blocked it several hours laterPhotoNovember 6, 07:40 AM • 25354 views
Ethan Hawke's son has landed his first leading film role alongside Anthony HopkinsNovember 6, 08:17 AM • 24103 views
Death toll from Russia’s airstrike on Komyshuvakha risen to 53PhotoVideoNovember 6, 09:00 AM • 15329 views
In Germany, raw pork has become the main source of mass food poisoning outbreaks01:27 PM • 10047 views
Publications
Patent registration in Ukraine: how to obtain a patent and protect an invention 03:17 PM • 3984 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 38906 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 39815 views
Missiles targeting factories, fake news against the defense industry: how Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
Exclusive
November 6, 06:03 AM • 39548 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s declineNovember 5, 07:18 PM • 53329 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bart De Wever
Lewis Hamilton
Kristen Michal
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Dnipro (city)
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect itVideo04:04 PM • 766 views
Meghan Markle’s father arrested in the US — media03:01 PM • 3602 views
The EU has brought serious accusations against TikTok — the company faces a hefty fine02:12 PM • 4634 views
Passions in F1: why tensions are escalating between Ferrari's drivers01:53 PM • 4356 views
In Germany, raw pork has become the main source of mass food poisoning outbreaks01:27 PM • 10255 views
Actual
The Guardian
Heating
Bild
TikTok
Social network

Tesla will stop Cybertruck production in Texas - Musk announced the timeline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

Elon Musk said that Tesla would stop producing the Cybertruck in Texas around mid-2027. The company plans to increase production of the Cybercab robotaxi.

Tesla will stop Cybertruck production in Texas - Musk announced the timeline
Photo: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

On Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the company would stop producing the Cybertruck at its Texas plant around mid-2027. The decision comes after years of consistently weak sales of the futuristic model, which was once positioned as a competitor to traditional pickup trucks, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

In a post on the social network X, Musk said that winding down Cybertruck production would allow the company to increase production of a new model, the Cybercab. According to the billionaire's plans, this vehicle is intended to become a key element of Tesla's ambitions in the field of robotic taxis (robotaxis).

The news came at the end of an extremely unsuccessful week for Musk: his record political spending—nearly half a billion dollars—failed to produce the expected result in the U.S. midterm elections held on Tuesday. Most of the Republican candidates he supported lost their races.

Politico: Elon Musk was among the "biggest losers" of the U.S. election04.11.26, 13:07 • 9568 views

Overall, during this week, the market capitalization of companies owned by Musk fell by more than $370 billion.

It is currently unclear whether Cybertruck production will be moved to another facility or discontinued entirely. Tesla's plant in Austin is the only known company facility equipped to manufacture specialized components for this heavy, angular model.

Responding to a user on X, Musk called the Cybertruck "the best car Tesla has ever made," and its production halt "the end of an era."

SpaceX and Tesla Are Increasing Losses Amid Democrats’ Victory — What Other Difficulties Could Musk Face05.11.26, 22:54 • 17518 views

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, which was sent outside business hours.

The American electric-vehicle manufacturer began delivering the Cybertruck to customers at the end of 2023. According to Kelley Blue Book, a platform specializing in the automotive industry, only 20,237 Cybertrucks were sold in the United States last year (the 2024 figure was 38,965 units, indicating a 48% decline). At the start of production in 2023, Musk forecast annual sales of 250,000 vehicles.

"There is no point in continuing production if the targets are not being met," said former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer. "Any sensible automotive industry professional would say the same." "Undoubtedly, on Tesla's balance sheet this will be only a minor amount—at the level of a rounding error—yet the statistics speak for themselves."

Tesla launches Cybercab robotaxis: why this could become a challenge for the US04.09.26, 18:50 • 6679 views

According to documents filed for its initial public offering (IPO), Elon Musk's SpaceX was one of the largest purchasers of this model last year: in 2025, it bought $131 million worth of Cybertruck pickups from Tesla at the official price.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the WorldAuto
US Elections
Social network
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla, Inc.
SpaceX
Republican Party (United States)
Reuters
Elon Musk
United States