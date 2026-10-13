Crisis scenarios are being prepared in Ukraine for the winter of 2026–2027 — Budanov reveals details

Photo: Kyrylo Budanov’s Telegram channel

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov held a meeting of the Humanitarian Response Coordination Platform. The main task is to develop clear crisis scenarios and synchronize operational response plans for the period from November 2026 to March 2027, reports UNN.

Details

According to Budanov, together with the Prime Minister, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, the team of the Office of the President, representatives of state bodies, and diplomats representing donor countries, they discussed the main challenges.

The main task is to develop clear crisis scenarios and synchronize operational response plans for the period from November 2026 to March 2027. Through the State Emergency Service, the government is preparing a basic scenario of possible threats, taking into account their geography and scale, while the Defense Forces and intelligence agencies will provide an appropriate risk assessment - the head of the OP reported.

According to him, available resources should be concentrated where people will face the greatest difficulties. Authorities at all levels, relevant ministries and services, the army, international partners, and humanitarian organizations must work in a coordinated and synchronized manner.

The enemy is systematically targeting the civilian infrastructure of major Ukrainian cities. Its terrorist goal is obvious. We must be prepared for any possible development of the situation on the ground. Clear action plans are needed in case crises arise during the winter period... We must keep the rear as secure as the Defense Forces are holding the front line - Budanov concluded.

Zelenskyy announced changes to the algorithms for governing Kyiv amid the failure to implement the resilience plan