Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Court releases NABU detective Husarov from custody, places him under house arrest

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District Court changed the pre-trial detention measure for NABU detective Viktor Husarov, releasing him from custody. He will now be under round-the-clock house arrest at the prosecutor's request.

Court releases NABU detective Husarov from custody, places him under house arrest

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv changed the pre-trial detention measure for NABU detective Viktor Husarov, releasing him from custody and placing him under house arrest, writes UNN.

Details

This happened after the prosecutor filed a motion to change the pre-trial detention measure to round-the-clock house arrest.

The defense, in turn, requested night house arrest or a personal recognizance.

Addition

The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, announced on July 21 the exposure of an agent penetration of Russian special services into the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers reported the detention of an employee of the NABU Central Office, suspected of cooperating with the FSB, who works in the most elite closed unit "D-2". As it became known to UNN from sources in law enforcement agencies, this refers to Viktor Husarov.

In July, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a pre-trial detention measure for Husarov. He was sent to custody without the possibility of bail. In October, the court kept Husarov in custody for another 60 days.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine