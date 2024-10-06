Consequences of Russian strikes in Donetsk region overnight: 2 residents killed, 8 wounded

Private houses and multi-storey buildings, power lines were damaged. Over the past day, Russian troops fired 21 times at localities in Donetsk region.

The operational situation in the region as of the morning of October 6.

According to the head of the regional military administration, private houses and multi-storey buildings in Hirnyk, as well as private houses in Ostrovske and Kurakhivka were damaged in the Kurakhivka community of Pokrovsk district; Kurakhove was shelled.

Kramatorsk district: 15 private houses, a multi-storey building, 2 dormitories and an administrative building were damaged in Mykolaivka.

According to the RMA, 5 people were injured in Kostyantynivka, 26 multi-storey buildings, 6 power lines, and 3 gas pipelines were damaged. Also, 1 facility in Novoolenivtsi of Illinivska community was damaged.

Russians attacked three districts of Donetsk region during the day: 2 killed, 6 wounded

Bakhmut district. Two houses were damaged in Siversk and another one in Serebryanka. In Chasovoyarsk community, 5 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged. A person died in Toretsk and a house was damaged.

In total, the Russians fired 21 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day.

