Consequences of Russian strikes in Donetsk region overnight: 2 residents killed, 8 wounded

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 17525 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 90875 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159499 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133808 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140764 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137919 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178485 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111948 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169775 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104681 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138434 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138030 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 79258 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 106218 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108396 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159505 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178490 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169780 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197237 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186299 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138032 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138436 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145218 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136714 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153714 views
Consequences of Russian strikes in Donetsk region overnight: 2 residents killed, 8 wounded

Consequences of Russian strikes in Donetsk region overnight: 2 residents killed, 8 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42177 views

Russian troops fired 21 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. Private houses, multi-storey buildings and infrastructure in several districts were damaged, 2 civilians were killed and 8 were injured.

Private houses and multi-storey buildings, power lines were damaged. Over the past day, Russian troops fired 21 times at localities in Donetsk region.

Writes UNN with reference to Donetsk RMA.

The operational situation in the region as of the morning of October 6.

According to the head of the regional military administration, private houses and multi-storey buildings in Hirnyk, as well as private houses in Ostrovske and Kurakhivka were damaged in the Kurakhivka community of Pokrovsk district; Kurakhove was shelled.

Kramatorsk district: 15 private houses, a multi-storey building, 2 dormitories and an administrative building were damaged in Mykolaivka.

Image

According to the RMA, 5 people were injured in Kostyantynivka, 26 multi-storey buildings, 6 power lines, and 3 gas pipelines were damaged. Also, 1 facility in Novoolenivtsi of Illinivska community was damaged.

Russians attacked three districts of Donetsk region during the day: 2 killed, 6 wounded05.10.24, 20:39 • 23010 views

Bakhmut district. Two houses were damaged in Siversk and another one in Serebryanka. In Chasovoyarsk community, 5 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged. A person died in Toretsk and a house was damaged.

Image

In total, the Russians fired 21 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day.

Recall

In Sumy region, a number of communities were subjected to Russian shelling, 10 explosions were recorded

Mykolaiv region: destroyed enemy UAV: no casualties - RMA

Man killed in Kharkiv region due to Russian drone attack on car, another wounded by KABs05.10.24, 20:06 • 20289 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
bakhmutBakhmut
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk

