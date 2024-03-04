China considers negotiations the only way to end Russia's war with the country

After diplomatic talks in Moscow on Saturday night, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that negotiations would be the only way to end the fighting in Ukraine. This was reported by The Guardian, citing a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.

China's Special Representative for Ukraine Li Hui and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin held talks with senior Russian diplomats on Saturday evening. This was the first leg of a European trip during which Hui will also visit Brussels, Poland, Germany and France.

In a report released Sunday morning, China's Foreign Ministry said that Special Representative Li Hui and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin agreed that negotiations are the only way to end the fighting in Ukraine.

China stands ready to continue its efforts to facilitate peace talks, mediate and build consensus among Russia, Ukraine and other relevant parties, and promote a final political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine said the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in reading out the results of the meeting.

Li's trip was the second since May last year and comes as Kyiv seeks Beijing's participation in peace talks that Switzerland is trying to organize this spring, AP reports. China claims neutrality in Russia's war against Ukraine, but maintains close ties with Moscow.

