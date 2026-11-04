China confirmed talks with Russia and the United States on the first trilateral summit

China said it is in contact with the United States and Russia regarding a meeting between their presidents at the APEC summit, which would be an unprecedented meeting of three nuclear powers. Bloomberg reports this, UNN writes.

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Both U.S. President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin have already publicly expressed interest in taking part in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at this month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Comments by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Wednesday, November 4, two weeks before the conference begins, indicate Beijing’s openness to such a conversation, the publication notes.

"China is maintaining contact with the relevant parties regarding a potential meeting of the leaders of China, Russia and the United States," Mao said at a regular briefing in Beijing in response to a question about whether there were any plans for a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen.

Such a meeting, the publication writes, "would be an important milestone in Russia’s efforts to emerge from international isolation following its invasion of Ukraine and would potentially allow Xi to act as a mediator in bringing Putin and Trump closer together."

A trilateral summit between China, Russia and the United States has no modern precedent. The closest comparison may be the 1945 Yalta Conference, when Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill met to discuss the reorganization of Europe, as Nazi Germany was nearing defeat in World War II, the publication writes.

Meeting of the US, China and Russia: Zelenskyy fears "Yalta 2.0" - media