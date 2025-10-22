$41.740.01
Women should no longer be silent: Deputy Prosecutor General on sexual harassment
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most

Kyiv • UNN

Northern communities of Chernihiv region faced the most difficult situation with electricity supply due to repeated attacks on the energy system, which led to emergency blackouts.

Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most

The most difficult situation with electricity supply in Chernihiv region is in the northern communities, where emergency blackouts are introduced due to repeated attacks on the energy system. Andriy Podorvan, adviser to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, told UNN journalist about this.

When asked what part of the region's users are currently without electricity, the adviser to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration noted that details are not currently disclosed for security reasons, but named the most vulnerable areas.

Currently, the biggest problems are in the northern communities of the region. They are also related to repeated attacks on energy facilities that occurred last night. Emergency blackouts are applied in this area. Where residents have electricity, hourly schedules are in effect. After all, the network is overloaded, and here both today's massive attack on the energy system and the difficult situation in other regions play a role.

- reported the Regional Military Administration.

Podorvan also noted that the terms in which repair work can be performed to restore electricity supply are not advertised.

I will say that energy workers begin to restore networks immediately - if the security situation allows. In the northern communities, the situation is the most difficult. Nevertheless, specialists are doing everything to return electricity to homes as soon as possible. The results of the work will not be announced, but residents will feel them immediately.

- emphasized the adviser.

Regarding the additional measures taken to provide the population with water, in particular, the adviser noted that in case of long-term outages, water utilities in communities with centralized water supply immediately switch to backup power.

The biggest difficulties arise in Chernihiv, as it has the largest and most technological network of water pipelines. But backup power allows maintaining stable pressure in the system and supplying water to an average of 4-5 floors. At the same time, water columns are opened in the city, and where necessary, drinking water is supplied.

- Podorvan assured.

Earlier, UNN wrote that due to the situation in the energy system and the situation with electricity supply in Chernihiv region, law enforcement officers involved an additional number of foot and car patrols to ensure order in the region.

In addition, invincibility points have been deployed in the city and region so that local residents can charge gadgets, warm up, or get water. And the head of the water supply networks service of the "Chernihivvodokanal" utility company, Ihor Hryshchenko, said that despite the "blackout," there is water in Chernihiv.

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Electricity blackout schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Chernihiv Oblast
Chernihiv