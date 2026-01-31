Chernihiv region completely de-energized due to systemic accident in energy infrastructure - OVA

Due to a systemic accident in Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Chernihiv region was completely de-energized. If the situation in the power grid does not stabilize within a few hours, the region will implement an algorithm for a complete transition to backup power. This was announced by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, as reported by UNN.

Details

Due to a systemic accident in Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Chernihiv region, like a number of other regions, was completely de-energized. I am in contact with the government and Ukrenergo regarding the situation - Chaus wrote.

According to him, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal predicts that electricity supply will be restored in the near future. Ukrenergo specialists are working on the restoration.

In Chernihiv region, all critical infrastructure facilities are functioning normally - alternative power sources are being used. According to operational information, electricity supply is starting to be restored. If the situation in the power grid does not stabilize within a few hours, we will implement an algorithm for a complete transition to backup power in the region. Relevant decisions are currently being made in the communities as well. We are separately working on the issue of communication stability - Chaus added.

Recall

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, stating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading disconnections, NPP units were unloaded, and power will be restored in the coming hours.

President Zelenskyy reported an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova. Minister of Energy Shmyhal explained that a technological disruption between Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine caused cascading disconnections, NPP units were unloaded, and power will be restored in the coming hours.