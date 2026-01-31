Chernihiv region completely de-energized due to systemic accident in energy infrastructure - OVA

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
10:30 AM • 2792 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 5072 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 4912 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 7598 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 6234 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 22658 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 41656 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 44333 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28701 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 26459 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
4.8m/s
73%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Epstein Files: Trump May Be Guilty of Sexual Assault on a MinorPhotoJanuary 31, 01:49 AM • 8018 views
UN faces 'imminent financial collapse' due to unpaid US contributions - BloombergJanuary 31, 02:32 AM • 13001 views
One of Russia's largest banks predicts Russia's 'stash' will run out within a yearJanuary 31, 04:21 AM • 10124 views
Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's officeVideoJanuary 31, 05:18 AM • 13304 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'06:30 AM • 16668 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 7598 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 44332 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 27796 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 32632 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 35995 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Marco Rubio
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideo09:00 AM • 2576 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder07:38 AM • 6176 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 16427 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 16182 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 16413 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Social network
Series

Chernihiv region completely de-energized due to systemic accident in energy infrastructure - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Due to a systemic accident in Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the Chernihiv region is completely de-energized. The region is preparing for a complete transition to backup power if the situation does not stabilize.

Chernihiv region completely de-energized due to systemic accident in energy infrastructure - OVA

Due to a systemic accident in Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Chernihiv region was completely de-energized. If the situation in the power grid does not stabilize within a few hours, the region will implement an algorithm for a complete transition to backup power. This was announced by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, as reported by UNN.

Details

Due to a systemic accident in Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Chernihiv region, like a number of other regions, was completely de-energized. I am in contact with the government and Ukrenergo regarding the situation

- Chaus wrote.

According to him, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal predicts that electricity supply will be restored in the near future. Ukrenergo specialists are working on the restoration.

In Chernihiv region, all critical infrastructure facilities are functioning normally - alternative power sources are being used. According to operational information, electricity supply is starting to be restored. If the situation in the power grid does not stabilize within a few hours, we will implement an algorithm for a complete transition to backup power in the region. Relevant decisions are currently being made in the communities as well. We are separately working on the issue of communication stability

- Chaus added.

Recall

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, stating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading disconnections, NPP units were unloaded, and power will be restored in the coming hours.

President Zelenskyy reported an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova. Minister of Energy Shmyhal explained that a technological disruption between Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine caused cascading disconnections, NPP units were unloaded, and power will be restored in the coming hours.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Energoatom
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrenergo
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Moldova