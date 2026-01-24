Chernihiv is almost completely without electricity due to an attack on energy infrastructure - city council

A massive shelling by the Russian Federation led to a large-scale power outage in Chernihiv on the night of January 24. According to the city council, the enemy deliberately attacked energy facilities, which caused a critical situation in the regional center. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of hits on energy infrastructure, almost the entire city was left without electricity. Currently, official sources confirm the absence of electricity supply in most districts of Chernihiv, and specialists are working to assess the damage.

