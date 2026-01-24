$43.170.01
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 25880 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 27040 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 25422 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 23946 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 41949 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 36753 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 20333 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 26941 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 61813 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Chernihiv is almost completely without electricity due to an attack on energy infrastructure - city council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The massive Russian shelling on January 24 left Chernihiv almost completely without electricity. The enemy deliberately attacked energy facilities, causing a critical situation in the city.

Chernihiv is almost completely without electricity due to an attack on energy infrastructure - city council

A massive shelling by the Russian Federation led to a large-scale power outage in Chernihiv on the night of January 24. According to the city council, the enemy deliberately attacked energy facilities, which caused a critical situation in the regional center. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of hits on energy infrastructure, almost the entire city was left without electricity. Currently, official sources confirm the absence of electricity supply in most districts of Chernihiv, and specialists are working to assess the damage.

Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences

Stepan Haftko

Society War in Ukraine
