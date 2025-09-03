Changes in command at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Klymenko gets a new deputy: who is he?

Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, announced an addition to his team – his new deputy is police colonel Serhiy Naumenko, who has many years of service experience and participation in combat operations. Klymenko reported this on his Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Klymenko emphasized that Naumenko commanded aerial reconnaissance from the first days of the full-scale war, timely detecting the enemy on the approaches to Kyiv and contributing to the defense of the capital. Despite being wounded during an artillery shelling in Rubizhne, he continued to perform combat missions and participated in battles in Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Izium, Balakliia, Kupiansk, Vuhledar, Marinka, and Bakhmut.

Now Serhiy takes responsibility for the following areas of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' activities: forming and implementing state policy in the field of state border protection and safeguarding Ukraine's sovereign rights in its exclusive (maritime) economic zone. Coordinating the implementation of the Minister's powers in the military-political and administrative leadership of the National Guard of Ukraine. Functioning and development of a unified aviation security and civil protection system in the activities of the National Police, State Border Guard Service, State Emergency Service, and National Guard – Klymenko reported.

The Minister characterized the new deputy as a professional and responsible leader whose experience and determination will strengthen the work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and contribute to strengthening the state's security.

The Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are conducting joint exercises in 17 regions to strengthen the energy sector's readiness for emergencies