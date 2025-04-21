$41.400.01
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules
10:05 AM • 4116 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ceasefire by the Russian Federation on the border in three regions and positions held by border guards was not observed - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that Russia did not adhere to the "Easter truce". Shelling and attacks on border guards continued on the border in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions.

Ceasefire by the Russian Federation on the border in three regions and positions held by border guards was not observed - Demchenko

Russia did not adhere to the declared "Easter ceasefire" at positions held by border guards, just as no ceasefire regime was observed by Russia along the border with Russia in three regions - Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon on Monday, according to UNN.

Details

"If we talk about the last few days, during Easter, and Russia's statements about a ceasefire, but in fact it did not happen from the Russian Federation, it is more of an imitation that Russia wants some kind of truce. It was supposed to last about 30 hours there, but in both Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the enemy continued to strike with barrel artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and also used UAVs. Perhaps the enemy attacked Chernihiv region less, but again, if we tie it to the entire length of the border with Russia within these three regions, we did not observe any ceasefire regime from Russia. Separately along the front line, where units of the State Border Guard Service are located, shelling also occurred from the first hours, in fact," Demchenko noted.

"Perhaps the enemy used aviation less to carry out airstrikes in all these directions. But again, we did not observe a complete ceasefire. In some areas, the enemy tried to conduct assault actions to attack the positions held by border guards," the spokesman added.

Recall

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 96 combat engagements occurred on the front line yesterday against the backdrop of the enemy violating the "Easter ceasefire" promise given by Russia itself, most of all in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy was also more active, as well as in the Kurakhove and Lyman directions.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

