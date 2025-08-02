Cambodia plans to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Cambodia plans to nominate United States President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. This was reported by the Reuters agency, citing a statement by the country's Deputy Prime Minister, according to UNN.

Details

During a recent press conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol thanked Donald Trump for establishing peace and said that he deserves to be nominated for the highest international award, which is given to a person or organization that is believed to have done the most to "advance friendship among nations."

It is noted that Trump's call last week helped "break the deadlock" in peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia, which ended more than 10 years of fierce fighting and led to a ceasefire agreement.

After the truce was announced, White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt stated on social media X that Trump had achieved this.

Give him the Nobel Peace Prize! - she wrote.

According to Reuters, at least 43 people died and more than 300,000 were forced to leave their homes – both in Cambodia and Thailand – as a result of five days of fierce fighting.

"We recognize his great efforts for peace," Chanthol said.

Recall

House Representative Buddy Carter nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump, according to Carter, played a key role in achieving a truce and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The Government of Pakistan nominated Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his "key leadership" in de-escalating the conflict between India and Pakistan. However, India denies US mediation, claiming that the ceasefire was achieved through direct negotiations.

