Cambodia plans to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 12900 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
04:52 PM • 16429 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 28821 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 87952 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 230250 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 212828 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 114615 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 105409 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 200202 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 75633 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0m/s
55%
751mm
Popular news
Druzhkivka came under a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation: the market was affected, 5 woundedAugust 2, 09:20 AM • 26369 views
In Vinnytsia, proceedings were opened after an incident near a TCR facility, there are detainees - policeAugust 2, 11:21 AM • 13064 views
Assault on Chasiv Yar: Occupiers suffer setbacks and involve women in battlesVideoAugust 2, 12:29 PM • 7242 views
"If you don't change your attitude towards everything": Budanov commented on Surkov's words about NATO's collapseAugust 2, 12:41 PM • 13736 views
“We all remember 2022”: Budanov answered whether Lukashenka is ready to open a corridor for Russians to Ukraine02:04 PM • 20944 views
Publications
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 12900 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 230250 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 125343 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 212829 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 141045 views
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo04:52 PM • 16429 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 49511 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 88923 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 105980 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 181370 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
FAB-250
The New York Times
Oil

Cambodia plans to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Cambodia plans to nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is due to his role in ending the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, which led to a ceasefire.

Cambodia plans to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Cambodia plans to nominate United States President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. This was reported by the Reuters agency, citing a statement by the country's Deputy Prime Minister, according to UNN.

Details

During a recent press conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol thanked Donald Trump for establishing peace and said that he deserves to be nominated for the highest international award, which is given to a person or organization that is believed to have done the most to "advance friendship among nations."

It is noted that Trump's call last week helped "break the deadlock" in peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia, which ended more than 10 years of fierce fighting and led to a ceasefire agreement.

After the truce was announced, White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt stated on social media X that Trump had achieved this.

Give him the Nobel Peace Prize!

- she wrote.

According to Reuters, at least 43 people died and more than 300,000 were forced to leave their homes – both in Cambodia and Thailand – as a result of five days of fierce fighting.

"We recognize his great efforts for peace," Chanthol said.

Recall

House Representative Buddy Carter nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump, according to Carter, played a key role in achieving a truce and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The Government of Pakistan nominated Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his "key leadership" in de-escalating the conflict between India and Pakistan. However, India denies US mediation, claiming that the ceasefire was achieved through direct negotiations.

"Nobel Peace Prize - at risk": Trump disappointed with Putin and Netanyahu - CNN31.07.25, 12:04 • 4646 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Cambodia
Israel
White House
Reuters
Thailand
Donald Trump
India
United States
Pakistan
Iran