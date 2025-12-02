Business activity assessments worsened in November due to shelling and power outages - NBU

In November, businesses cautiously assessed their performance due to losses from intense shelling of critical infrastructure, power outages, rising costs, and a lack of logistical capabilities and personnel. This was reported by the press service of the National Bank, writes UNN.

The business activity expectations index was 49.4, which is lower than the October figure (50.3) but higher than the November level of last year (47.2).

Trade enterprises remained the most optimistic, with a sectoral index of 53.8. Construction companies maintained neutral assessments (50.0), citing budget funding and stable demand. The services sector slightly improved its performance (49.1), while industry continues to show the most restrained sentiment - 46.8 amid destruction, electricity shortages, and a lack of workers.

The labor market remains unstable: only the trade sector expects an increase in personnel, while industry, construction, and services predict a reduction. The survey was conducted on November 4-21 among 592 enterprises in four sectors of the economy.

