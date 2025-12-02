Business activity assessments worsened in November due to shelling and power outages - NBU

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 19907 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 29436 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 43852 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 36229 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 34922 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 30572 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 26290 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24329 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 56510 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 21018 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Popular news
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC NewsDecember 1, 11:05 PM • 19167 views
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 21170 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience02:19 AM • 20084 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi02:53 AM • 18816 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 19028 views
Publications
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 19937 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 32084 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 38768 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 47113 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 56533 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Vovchansk
Dnipro
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 29702 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 32315 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 88908 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 64410 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 80610 views
Business activity assessments worsened in November due to shelling and power outages - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

In November, businesses cautiously assessed their performance due to intense shelling of critical infrastructure and power outages. The Business Activity Expectations Index was 49.4, lower than in October but higher than in November last year.

Business activity assessments worsened in November due to shelling and power outages - NBU

In November, businesses cautiously assessed their performance due to losses from intense shelling of critical infrastructure, power outages, rising costs, and a lack of logistical capabilities and personnel. This was reported by the press service of the National Bank, writes UNN.

Details

The business activity expectations index was 49.4, which is lower than the October figure (50.3) but higher than the November level of last year (47.2).

Trade enterprises remained the most optimistic, with a sectoral index of 53.8. Construction companies maintained neutral assessments (50.0), citing budget funding and stable demand. The services sector slightly improved its performance (49.1), while industry continues to show the most restrained sentiment - 46.8 amid destruction, electricity shortages, and a lack of workers.

The labor market remains unstable: only the trade sector expects an increase in personnel, while industry, construction, and services predict a reduction. The survey was conducted on November 4-21 among 592 enterprises in four sectors of the economy.

Ukraine's restaurant business: revenue grows, but attendance falls - report12.11.25, 10:43 • 4091 view

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
