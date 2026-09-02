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Budanov: Ukrainian drones and missiles will operate in the skies over the Russian Federation until the aggression ends

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2040 views

Budanov said that systematic strikes on military targets in the Russian Federation would be carried out in response to the aggression. Ukraine allows pauses only for the sake of genuine steps toward peace.

Budanov: Ukrainian drones and missiles will operate in the skies over the Russian Federation until the aggression ends

As long as Russia’s aggression continues, Ukrainian drones and missiles will operate in Russian skies. This was stated by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Kremlin deliberately chose the path of escalation, turning September 1 into yet another day of terror against Ukrainian children and civilian infrastructure.

Guided by the right to self-defense, Ukraine will deliver a tough and proportionate response. I fully support the decision of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Russian skies are no longer safe. This is the new reality, about which we are officially warning international airlines, insurers, and partners. Our long-range capabilities will systematically strike military targets on the enemy’s territory

- Budanov noted.

He added that Kyiv respects the diplomatic efforts of its partners and is ready to ensure targeted pauses "exclusively for genuine steps toward ending the war."

Context

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned every airline using Russian airspace that "Russian skies are becoming completely dangerous" and "will de facto be closed."

In response, Russian dictator Putin called Zelenskyy’s words "a bid for state terrorism" and promised that Russia "will find a way to respond."

russia seeks to ensure long-term and lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe — putin02.09.26, 01:05 • 2792 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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