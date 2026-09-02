russia seeks to ensure long-term and lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe — putin

$44.520.0351.640.24
ukenru
08:41 PM • 7872 views
Putin ordered the Russian armed forces to prepare massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
08:33 PM • 7686 views
In Kyiv, 13 people were injured in enemy attacks on September 1, nine are in hospitals
06:43 PM • 12810 views
Zelenskyy criticized MPs for failed laws that deprived Ukraine of more than $4 billion
06:02 PM • 14182 views
The Russian sky will de facto be closed — Zelenskyy warned airlines that "there will be so many drones over the Russian Federation that this must be taken into account"
05:01 PM • 20207 views
What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and education
September 1, 04:05 PM • 14985 views
Germany accused the Russian Federation of a hybrid attack at Leipzig Airport and promised to strengthen border controls for Russians
Exclusive
September 1, 03:05 PM • 16250 views
Russia's incessant attacks on Ukraine - expert says how long the enemy has the resources to sustain them
September 1, 02:33 PM • 17956 views
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideo
September 1, 01:32 PM • 14247 views
The first autumn rains are coming to Ukraine — should we expect colder weather?
September 1, 11:04 AM • 16979 views
Mykytas remains in custody — court did not change the bail amount
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1.6m/s
83%
748mm
Popular news
Oil rose in price amid a new escalation in the Middle EastSeptember 1, 12:58 PM • 4668 views
Harassment in anonymous Telegram channels and surveillance, or how easy it is to devalue a doctor’s work PhotoSeptember 1, 01:43 PM • 21864 views
One of Germany’s powerful power plants was targeted with homemade rockets: damage is likelySeptember 1, 02:10 PM • 4408 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 15214 views
Near Kyiv, an enemy drone struck warehouse premises; a column of smoke is visible.Video06:15 PM • 6688 views
Publications
What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and education05:01 PM • 20207 views
Harassment in anonymous Telegram channels and surveillance, or how easy it is to devalue a doctor’s work PhotoSeptember 1, 01:43 PM • 21987 views
The Economic Security Bureau declares its rejection of punitive methods, but 29% of businesses’ law enforcement complaints still concern the Bureau
Exclusive
September 1, 09:05 AM • 23955 views
Knowledge Day — the start of a new school yearPhotoSeptember 1, 05:00 AM • 32031 views
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachersAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 34214 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Mudra
Yurii Ihnat
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 17956 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 15316 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 23231 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 21462 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concertAugust 31, 11:07 PM • 21600 views
Actual
The Guardian
Bild
Social network
Brent Crude
Financial Times

russia seeks to ensure long-term and lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe — putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

putin called information about a new mobilization in russia an information attack. He stated that the kremlin is ready for negotiations and seeks lasting peace.

russia seeks to ensure long-term and lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe — putin

The Kremlin seeks to ensure a long-term and stable peace in Ukraine and Europe. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated this, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

He called reports that Russia is preparing a new wave of mobilization after this month's elections to the State Duma "utter nonsense" and an information attack.

In addition, Putin explained why Russia is not striking Ukraine's leadership.

We need some people to resolve issues. We do not strike the political leadership because we need at least someone with whom to negotiate later. Indeed, if they understand that they want to resolve issues peacefully, rather than simply destroy our economy within 40 days

— Putin said.

He added that Russia is ready "for a negotiation process with everyone who wants to do this."

Previously

Putin said that Russian troops had received orders to launch massive strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities. He called this a response to strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian civilian infrastructure and oil refineries.

Putin refused to meet with the CIA director after his proposal to end the war in Ukraine01.09.26, 10:25 • 12974 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Europe
Ukraine