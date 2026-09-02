The Kremlin seeks to ensure a long-term and stable peace in Ukraine and Europe. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated this, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

He called reports that Russia is preparing a new wave of mobilization after this month's elections to the State Duma "utter nonsense" and an information attack.

In addition, Putin explained why Russia is not striking Ukraine's leadership.

We need some people to resolve issues. We do not strike the political leadership because we need at least someone with whom to negotiate later. Indeed, if they understand that they want to resolve issues peacefully, rather than simply destroy our economy within 40 days — Putin said.

He added that Russia is ready "for a negotiation process with everyone who wants to do this."

Previously

Putin said that Russian troops had received orders to launch massive strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities. He called this a response to strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian civilian infrastructure and oil refineries.

Putin refused to meet with the CIA director after his proposal to end the war in Ukraine