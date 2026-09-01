Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refused to meet with the head of the United States Central Intelligence Agency, John Ratcliffe, after it became clear for what purpose he had arrived in Moscow. This was reported by Russian "media," UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, Ratcliffe arrived in Moscow with a call for the Russian leadership to reach an agreement on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war as soon as possible. The CIA director proceeded from the assumption that Russia’s military and economic situation was deteriorating and that it would be more advantageous for Moscow to reach a deal now than to wait for further weakening.

During the trip, Ratcliffe also met with the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, and the head of the Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov. After one of these meetings, the content of the conversation was conveyed to Putin, as a result of which the Kremlin abandoned plans for a personal meeting between the Russian president and the CIA director.

We remind you

During a secret visit to Moscow, CIA Director John Ratcliffe proposed holding a trilateral meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

In response, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov called reports about the proposal for a trilateral summit "information hoaxes."