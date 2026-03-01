Budanov denied rumors about the possibility of a repeated Russian offensive on Kyiv from Belarus

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, officially assured that there is currently no threat of a new offensive by the occupiers on the capital from Belarus. According to him, the situation on the northern borders remains fully under the control of Ukrainian forces, and intelligence has not recorded any signs of the formation of strike groups. Budanov announced this on the air of the Telethon, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainian military and intelligence agencies are constantly monitoring the movement of equipment and personnel in the border areas of Belarus. The Head of the Presidential Office emphasized that a full-scale invasion would require a significant build-up of forces, which is not currently observed.

All attempts by the enemy to demonstrate activity are regarded as elements of information and psychological operations aimed at diverting the resources of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from other critical directions.

As of now, will it (Russia - ed.) go to Kyiv? No, it won't. As of now, there is no such thing. I hope it won't be. - emphasized the Head of the Presidential Office.

Russia stated its readiness to accept security guarantees for Ukraine from the US - Budanov