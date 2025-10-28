Brussels considers concerns raised at EU summit regarding "reparation loan" for Ukraine - European Commission

The European Commission is "considering" concerns raised at last week's EU leaders' summit regarding a "reparations loan" to address support for Ukraine, European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho said during a briefing on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"We listened to what are the concerns and notably expressed at the leaders’ level at the European Council last week. (...) We are looking into those questions, concerns, and making sure that we can come forward with something which is reassuring" for them, Pinho said.

According to her, "there are a number of principles that have been reiterated, also by the President herself, in terms of … respecting international law, this is absolutely critical."

"And so it’s within that … we are looking into it and making sure that we address the concerns that were raised and the questions that were raised, notably by the Belgian prime minister last week," Pinho said.

To ensure support for Ukraine, the focus is still on Russian assets - European Commission

Recall

At the EU summit on October 23, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever took an uncompromising stance on the use of frozen Russian assets, which were proposed to be used for a "reparations loan" for Ukraine. This led to a halt in plans that European officials had been working on for months.

Belgian PM criticized for stalling "reparation loan": media learned details and what the Belgian budget has to do with it

Before the summit, the European Commission proposed using Russian central bank assets frozen in the Belgian central securities depository Euroclear in response to the war to finance a "reparations loan" for Ukraine.

The figure of 140 billion euros was previously mentioned. However, the press learned about a possible additional 25 billion.