Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Brussels considers concerns raised at EU summit regarding "reparation loan" for Ukraine - European Commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

The European Commission is examining the concerns of EU leaders regarding a "reparation loan" for Ukraine, particularly those expressed by the Belgian Prime Minister. This concerns the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Brussels considers concerns raised at EU summit regarding "reparation loan" for Ukraine - European Commission

The European Commission is "considering" concerns raised at last week's EU leaders' summit regarding a "reparations loan" to address support for Ukraine, European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho said during a briefing on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"We listened to what are the concerns and notably expressed at the leaders’ level at the European Council last week. (...) We are looking into those questions, concerns, and making sure that we can come forward with something which is reassuring" for them, Pinho said.

According to her, "there are a number of principles that have been reiterated, also by the President herself, in terms of … respecting international law, this is absolutely critical."

"And so it’s within that … we are looking into it and making sure that we address the concerns that were raised and the questions that were raised, notably by the Belgian prime minister last week," Pinho said.

To ensure support for Ukraine, the focus is still on Russian assets - European Commission27.10.25, 16:10 • 3148 views

Recall

At the EU summit on October 23, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever took an uncompromising stance on the use of frozen Russian assets, which were proposed to be used for a "reparations loan" for Ukraine. This led to a halt in plans that European officials had been working on for months.

Belgian PM criticized for stalling "reparation loan": media learned details and what the Belgian budget has to do with it25.10.25, 15:00 • 6455 views

Before the summit, the European Commission proposed using Russian central bank assets frozen in the Belgian central securities depository Euroclear in response to the war to finance a "reparations loan" for Ukraine.

The figure of 140 billion euros was previously mentioned. However, the press learned about a possible additional 25 billion.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
State budget
War in Ukraine
Bart De Wever
Euroclear
European Commission
European Council
Belgium
Ukraine