To ensure support for Ukraine, the focus is still on Russian assets - European Commission

The European Commission is going to propose other options for supporting Ukraine in the relevant document, after the EU summit failed to agree on a "reparation loan" and after the European Council's request to provide options, but the focus is still on frozen Russian assets, said European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho during a briefing on Monday, writes UNN.

It is worth recalling, first of all, that the conclusions of the European Council last Thursday contain a clear commitment of the European Council to meet Ukraine's financial needs for 2026 and 2027. (...) The European Council remains committed to meeting these financial needs of Ukraine. And it is in this context that the European Council called on the European Commission to propose options. In this regard, President von der Leyen also spoke very clearly on a question addressed to her at the European Council press conference, where she said that, of course, there are always other options than using immobilized assets, but the main focus is still on immobilized assets. - said Pinho.

When asked what other options there might be, the European Commission spokeswoman said: "That is exactly what we will propose in this options paper, and we will consider what other options there might be, although in fact the main focus should remain on the use of immobilized assets."

Recall

As Politico reported, the EU is considering a plan to raise tens of billions of euros in joint debt to provide support to Ukraine. This comes after Belgium blocked the use of frozen Russian assets for financial aid.

Belgian PM criticized for stalling "reparation loan": media learned details and what the Belgian budget has to do with it