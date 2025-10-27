To ensure support for Ukraine, the focus is still on Russian assets - European Commission

$42.000.10
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 10449 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leading
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 22138 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 21407 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 27225 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 36809 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 39993 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36259 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34246 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28030 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Number of battles in 24 hours decreased by almost a third: General Staff updated the combat map
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance Rumors
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 22127 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 90140 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 127678 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance Rumors
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the season
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himself
To ensure support for Ukraine, the focus is still on Russian assets - European Commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1370 views

The European Commission will propose other options for supporting Ukraine after the EU summit failed to agree on a "reparation loan." The main focus remains on frozen Russian assets, said European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho.

To ensure support for Ukraine, the focus is still on Russian assets - European Commission

The European Commission is going to propose other options for supporting Ukraine in the relevant document, after the EU summit failed to agree on a "reparation loan" and after the European Council's request to provide options, but the focus is still on frozen Russian assets, said European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho during a briefing on Monday, writes UNN.

It is worth recalling, first of all, that the conclusions of the European Council last Thursday contain a clear commitment of the European Council to meet Ukraine's financial needs for 2026 and 2027. (...) The European Council remains committed to meeting these financial needs of Ukraine. And it is in this context that the European Council called on the European Commission to propose options. In this regard, President von der Leyen also spoke very clearly on a question addressed to her at the European Council press conference, where she said that, of course, there are always other options than using immobilized assets, but the main focus is still on immobilized assets.

- said Pinho.

When asked what other options there might be, the European Commission spokeswoman said: "That is exactly what we will propose in this options paper, and we will consider what other options there might be, although in fact the main focus should remain on the use of immobilized assets."

Recall

As Politico reported, the EU is considering a plan to raise tens of billions of euros in joint debt to provide support to Ukraine. This comes after Belgium blocked the use of frozen Russian assets for financial aid.

Belgian PM criticized for stalling "reparation loan": media learned details and what the Belgian budget has to do with it25.10.25, 15:00 • 6386 views

Julia Shramko

