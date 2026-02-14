British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that even amidst the war against Ukraine, Russia is building up its potential, and this creates a growing risk for all of Europe and NATO. He said this at the Munich Security Conference on February 14, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Moscow "made a huge strategic mistake in Ukraine," and Russian losses already "number over a million."

At the same time, Starmer emphasized, the Kremlin is simultaneously rearming, restoring its armed forces and industrial base, and the Alliance had previously warned: Russia could be ready to use military force against NATO by the end of this decade.

He also pointed out that, in his opinion, if hostilities in Ukraine cease, Russia's rearmament could proceed even faster.

"In the event of a peace agreement in Ukraine, which we are all working hard on, Russia's rearmament will only accelerate. The broader danger to Europe will not end there; it will increase. Therefore, we must fully respond to this threat," the head of the British government stated.

Keir Starmer's speech came amidst discussions in Munich regarding the future security architecture in Europe and the role of transatlantic cooperation.

Recall

In early February 2026, the UK Ministry of Defense stated its intention for the Kremlin to "institutionalize the war" through new candidates for the State Duma.