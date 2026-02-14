$42.990.00
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
British Prime Minister: Russia's rearmament will only accelerate if there is a peace agreement in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Keir Starmer stated that Russia is building up its potential even amidst the war, which creates a growing risk for all of Europe and NATO. He emphasized that Russia's rearmament could accelerate after the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

British Prime Minister: Russia's rearmament will only accelerate if there is a peace agreement in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that even amidst the war against Ukraine, Russia is building up its potential, and this creates a growing risk for all of Europe and NATO. He said this at the Munich Security Conference on February 14, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Moscow "made a huge strategic mistake in Ukraine," and Russian losses already "number over a million."

At the same time, Starmer emphasized, the Kremlin is simultaneously rearming, restoring its armed forces and industrial base, and the Alliance had previously warned: Russia could be ready to use military force against NATO by the end of this decade.

German Defense Minister: “In 2029, Russia will be able to attack a NATO country”12.06.24, 17:31 • 16464 views

He also pointed out that, in his opinion, if hostilities in Ukraine cease, Russia's rearmament could proceed even faster.

"In the event of a peace agreement in Ukraine, which we are all working hard on, Russia's rearmament will only accelerate. The broader danger to Europe will not end there; it will increase. Therefore, we must fully respond to this threat," the head of the British government stated.

Keir Starmer's speech came amidst discussions in Munich regarding the future security architecture in Europe and the role of transatlantic cooperation.

Recall

In early February 2026, the UK Ministry of Defense stated its intention for the Kremlin to "institutionalize the war" through new candidates for the State Duma.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

