$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 34281 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 38413 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 31067 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 44774 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 81696 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 32959 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 30829 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23370 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 16011 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 15423 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4m/s
74%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Missile attack on Russian Belgorod: local residents report water, electricity, and heating outagesVideoFebruary 5, 11:04 PM • 11188 views
Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity homeVideoFebruary 5, 11:37 PM • 11996 views
Finland provides Ukraine with 32nd military aid package worth 43 million eurosFebruary 6, 01:19 AM • 5834 views
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WPFebruary 6, 01:53 AM • 10229 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talks04:30 AM • 8564 views
Publications
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 17911 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 34286 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 81700 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 74825 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 104770 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Kaya Kallas
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 12051 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 15256 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 24620 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 28145 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 60820 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Starlink
Gold

"Boundless friendship" between Russia and China not backed by real investments - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Chinese investments in Russia since 2022 do not exceed $17.4 billion. Chinese investors avoid investing in sectors that could fall under secondary sanctions.

"Boundless friendship" between Russia and China not backed by real investments - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine has published an analytical report on economic relations between Moscow and Beijing, which demonstrates a significant gap between political rhetoric and real financial activity. Despite statements about strategic partnership, the total volume of accumulated Chinese investments in Russia since 2022 remains static and does not exceed 17.4 billion US dollars. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to intelligence data, in 2022 there was a temporary jump in investments at the level of 20%. This was explained by the inertia of previously approved projects and an attempt at a "substitution effect" after the mass exodus of Western companies from the Russian market. However, by early 2026, it became obvious that this dynamic was completely exhausted, and new large-scale production projects from China were practically absent.

Inflation in Russia becomes a manageable instrument of state policy - intelligence30.01.26, 18:01 • 5261 view

Particularly indicative is the decline in China's interest in Russia's raw materials sector, which traditionally was the main object of Beijing's attention. Investments in mineral extraction decreased from 9 billion to 8.8 billion dollars. This indicates that China views Russia as a resource base for purchases, and not as a platform for building joint long-term infrastructure.

Priority of financial services and sanctions caution

The only area that showed rapid growth of 50% was financial services. If previously Chinese banks in Russia played a secondary role, by 2025-2026 they focused on servicing payment channels for bilateral trade.

China supplies Russia with equipment for producing "Oreshnik" – The Telegraph28.01.26, 16:47 • 6390 views

At the same time, capital is directed not to new production facilities, but mainly to the creation and maintenance of payment and settlement channels

- stated in Ukrainian intelligence.

Chinese investors demonstrate maximum pragmatism, avoiding investments in sectors that may fall under secondary US and EU sanctions. Beijing has clearly outlined the boundaries of safe investments, beyond which it does not go, despite constant requests from the Kremlin for financial support for the economy in conditions of isolation.

China responded to accusations of assisting Russia in creating 'Oreshnik' missiles29.01.26, 15:59 • 6351 view

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
Bank card
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
European Union
China
United States
Ukraine