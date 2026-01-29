China has denied media reports about supplying Russia with equipment for the production of Oreshnik ballistic missiles. This was reported by Global Times, writes UNN.

Details

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated at a press conference that China's position on the crisis in Ukraine is consistent and clear, emphasizing: "We have never added 'fuel to the fire,' tried to profit from the situation, or adopted the practice of shifting blame and evading responsibility," in response to a question about whether China supports Russia's production of ballistic missiles by supplying equipment.

Guo noted that China consistently calls on all parties to adhere to three principles of de-escalation - no spread of hostilities, no escalation of the conflict, and avoidance of provocations by any side - and to jointly create conditions for a political settlement of the crisis. He added that China will continue to play a constructive role in its own way to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Recall

As The Telegraph previously wrote, China provides Russia with machine tools and electronic components for the creation of nuclear hypersonic missiles, which are produced at the Votkinsk plant. This allows Russia to circumvent Western sanctions and accelerate arms production.