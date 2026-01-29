$42.770.19
European Commission allocates 153 million euros in emergency aid to Ukraine and Moldova
01:24 PM • 2148 views
Ukraine and SpaceX are addressing the issue of Starlink use on Russian UAVs: Fedorov thanked Musk for his quick response
01:06 PM • 4992 views
Reports in the media about an alleged "energy truce" between Russia and Ukraine
12:04 PM • 11377 views
NBU lowers key policy rate to 15% for the first time since last spring
11:56 AM • 11456 views
Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine
11:30 AM • 10778 views
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
10:21 AM • 14037 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 24748 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 11083 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 13470 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
China responded to accusations of assisting Russia in creating 'Oreshnik' missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

China denied media reports about supplying Russia with equipment for the production of 'Oreshnik' ballistic missiles. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that the country is not 'adding fuel to the fire' and is not seeking profit.

China responded to accusations of assisting Russia in creating 'Oreshnik' missiles

China has denied media reports about supplying Russia with equipment for the production of Oreshnik ballistic missiles. This was reported by Global Times, writes UNN.

Details

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated at a press conference that China's position on the crisis in Ukraine is consistent and clear, emphasizing: "We have never added 'fuel to the fire,' tried to profit from the situation, or adopted the practice of shifting blame and evading responsibility," in response to a question about whether China supports Russia's production of ballistic missiles by supplying equipment.

Guo noted that China consistently calls on all parties to adhere to three principles of de-escalation - no spread of hostilities, no escalation of the conflict, and avoidance of provocations by any side - and to jointly create conditions for a political settlement of the crisis. He added that China will continue to play a constructive role in its own way to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Recall

As The Telegraph previously wrote, China provides Russia with machine tools and electronic components for the creation of nuclear hypersonic missiles, which are produced at the Votkinsk plant. This allows Russia to circumvent Western sanctions and accelerate arms production.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
The Daily Telegraph
China
Ukraine