Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded

Polish farmers planned a strike at the Dołhobyczów-Uhriniv checkpoints on Friday, January 23, but at this time, no blocking of traffic lanes for vehicles is recorded at the Dołhobyczów checkpoint. There is no accumulation of vehicles entering Ukraine. Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, said this in a comment to UNN.

As of now, the participants of the action have gathered near the border in the direction of the Polish checkpoint "Dołhobyczów", opposite the Ukrainian "Uhriniv". No blocking of traffic lanes for vehicles is currently recorded. There is no accumulation of vehicles entering Ukraine. - Demchenko said.

Details

According to him, the number of participants in the event is currently about 30 people, but, according to available information, the organizers of the action have not received official permits to block traffic.

"Border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment are in constant interaction with their Polish colleagues and continuously monitor the situation in order to promptly respond and timely inform citizens about possible changes in the cross-border traffic regime," Demchenko noted.

He emphasized that, according to preliminary reports, the action was organized by Polish farmers who express their position on the conditions of import of Ukrainian agricultural products to Poland, as well as the provisions of the trade agreement between the European Union and South American countries (Mercosur).

Recall

On Wednesday, January 21, the State Customs Service reported that on January 23, traffic was planned to be blocked at the Dołhobyczów-Uhriniv checkpoint on the border between Ukraine and Poland due to a strike by Polish farmers.