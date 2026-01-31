Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister

$42.850.00
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
05:28 PM • 1528 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 3286 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 5890 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 7548 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 7514 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 7414 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 4630 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 10474 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 17523 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
January 31, 10:00 AM • 25257 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
January 30, 06:21 PM • 54723 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 36324 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 41056 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 44251 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17774 views

A technological disruption with the disconnection of power transmission lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused a cascading outage of the power system. Emergency shutdown schedules have been applied in Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv regions.

Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, stating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading outages, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power will be restored in the coming hours, UNN reports.

Today at 10:42 a.m., a technological disruption occurred with the simultaneous disconnection of the 400 kV line between the power systems of Romania and Moldova and the 750 kV line between the western and central parts of Ukraine. This caused a cascading outage in Ukraine's power grid and the activation of automatic protections at substations. Nuclear power plant units were unloaded. Currently, in Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv regions, the dispatcher has applied special emergency shutdown schedules.

- Shmyhal reported on social media.

According to him, Ukrenergo engineers are working to restore power supply.

Power will be restored within the next few hours.

- the minister emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Energoatom
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrenergo
Romania
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Moldova
Kyiv