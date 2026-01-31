Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, stating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading outages, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power will be restored in the coming hours, UNN reports.

Today at 10:42 a.m., a technological disruption occurred with the simultaneous disconnection of the 400 kV line between the power systems of Romania and Moldova and the 750 kV line between the western and central parts of Ukraine. This caused a cascading outage in Ukraine's power grid and the activation of automatic protections at substations. Nuclear power plant units were unloaded. Currently, in Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv regions, the dispatcher has applied special emergency shutdown schedules. - Shmyhal reported on social media.

According to him, Ukrenergo engineers are working to restore power supply.

Power will be restored within the next few hours. - the minister emphasized.

Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours