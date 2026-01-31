Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Energy announced emergency power outages in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv regions. According to forecasts, electricity supply will be restored within the next 2-3 hours.
The Ministry of Energy explained the situation in the energy system, stating that there are emergency blackouts in three regions - Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv - and that "according to experts' forecasts, electricity supply will return within the next 2-3 hours," UNN writes.
Regarding the situation in the energy system and the application of emergency blackouts. By order of NPC "Ukrenergo", emergency power outages have been applied in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv regions. According to experts' forecasts, electricity supply will return within the next 2-3 hours.
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted31.01.26, 11:29 • 11860 views