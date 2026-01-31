Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours

The Ministry of Energy explained the situation in the energy system, stating that there are emergency blackouts in three regions - Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv - and that "according to experts' forecasts, electricity supply will return within the next 2-3 hours," UNN writes.

Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted