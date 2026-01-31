Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours

$42.850.00
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 1366 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 4592 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 6284 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 6444 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 6848 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 4296 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
11:48 AM • 10343 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 17359 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
January 31, 10:19 AM • 17671 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
Popular news
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 20359 views
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideoJanuary 31, 08:22 AM • 14735 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 14052 views
Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operationJanuary 31, 11:24 AM • 7088 views
Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representativesVideo01:52 PM • 6880 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 24752 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 54166 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 35928 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 40619 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 43840 views
UNN Lite
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport04:40 PM • 922 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 14108 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 20418 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 21662 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 20616 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16966 views

The Ministry of Energy announced emergency power outages in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv regions. According to forecasts, electricity supply will be restored within the next 2-3 hours.

The Ministry of Energy explained the situation in the energy system, stating that there are emergency blackouts in three regions - Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv - and that "according to experts' forecasts, electricity supply will return within the next 2-3 hours," UNN writes.

Regarding the situation in the energy system and the application of emergency blackouts. By order of NPC "Ukrenergo", emergency power outages have been applied in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv regions. According to experts' forecasts, electricity supply will return within the next 2-3 hours.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted31.01.26, 11:29 • 11860 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrenergo