Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 3604 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 11993 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 7246 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 14578 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 36653 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 45861 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 49218 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 73511 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 180033 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Biloshytskyi showed the first minutes after law enforcement arrived to help after the shelling of Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The night shelling of Lviv claimed one life, three were wounded. Residential buildings, a kindergarten, and cars were damaged.

Biloshytskyi showed the first minutes after law enforcement arrived to help after the shelling of Lviv

A night enemy attack on Lviv claimed the life of one person, and three more were injured. Residential buildings, a kindergarten, and cars were damaged, said Oleksiy Biloshitsky, the first deputy head of the patrol police department, and showed a video of the first minutes after the Russian shelling.

This was reported by Oleksiy Biloshitsky on his Telegram page, writes UNN.

Details

This night, Lviv became the target of a combined shelling. As a result of the attack, one person died, and three more received injuries of varying severity. Residential buildings were damaged, a kindergarten and several cars were affected.

Biloshitsky reported that the heroic act of patrol officers Volodymyr Dubitsky and Nazar Kushyk deserves special attention. They rescued a woman wounded by shrapnel during the shelling. The victim had serious back injuries and difficulty breathing.

The police provided pre-medical care and urgently took her to the hospital in a service car.

We are doing everything possible to save every life

– Biloshitsky assured.

Local services continue to assess the damage and provide assistance to the victims. The city authorities urge residents to remain calm and observe safety measures.

Recall

Russia attacked Ukraine with 574 drones and 40 missiles, including 4 "Kinzhal" missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 546 drones and 31 missiles, including one "Kinzhal".

As a result of the missile attack on Mukachevo, 19 people were injured, and the fire at the enterprise was localized. Six patients are undergoing inpatient treatment, one in serious condition.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
