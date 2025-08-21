Biloshytskyi showed the first minutes after law enforcement arrived to help after the shelling of Lviv

A night enemy attack on Lviv claimed the life of one person, and three more were injured. Residential buildings, a kindergarten, and cars were damaged, said Oleksiy Biloshitsky, the first deputy head of the patrol police department, and showed a video of the first minutes after the Russian shelling.

This was reported by Oleksiy Biloshitsky on his Telegram page, writes UNN.

Details

This night, Lviv became the target of a combined shelling. As a result of the attack, one person died, and three more received injuries of varying severity. Residential buildings were damaged, a kindergarten and several cars were affected.

Biloshitsky reported that the heroic act of patrol officers Volodymyr Dubitsky and Nazar Kushyk deserves special attention. They rescued a woman wounded by shrapnel during the shelling. The victim had serious back injuries and difficulty breathing.

The police provided pre-medical care and urgently took her to the hospital in a service car.

We are doing everything possible to save every life – Biloshitsky assured.

Local services continue to assess the damage and provide assistance to the victims. The city authorities urge residents to remain calm and observe safety measures.

Recall

Russia attacked Ukraine with 574 drones and 40 missiles, including 4 "Kinzhal" missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 546 drones and 31 missiles, including one "Kinzhal".

As a result of the missile attack on Mukachevo, 19 people were injured, and the fire at the enterprise was localized. Six patients are undergoing inpatient treatment, one in serious condition.