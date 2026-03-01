$43.210.00
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 28411 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 43780 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 51980 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 60768 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 46888 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 50297 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 51562 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 57354 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 50748 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Belgium detained a Russian shadow fleet tanker - Defense Minister Theo Francken

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The Belgian armed forces, supported by the French defense forces, detained a Russian shadow fleet tanker. The operation was named "Blue Intruder."

Belgium detained a Russian shadow fleet tanker - Defense Minister Theo Francken
Photo: x.com/FranckenTheo

A tanker of Russia's shadow fleet has been detained in Belgium. This was announced on the social network "X" by the country's Minister of Defense Theo Francken, reports UNN.

Details

Over the past few hours, our armed forces, with the support of the French defense forces, boarded an oil tanker belonging to the Russian shadow fleet.

- the post says.

The operation was named "Blue Infringer," he added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Canada and Prime Minister Mark Carney for a new package of defense support and a sanctions package against 100 vessels of Russia's shadow fleet.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Mark Carney
Canada
France
Belgium
Volodymyr Zelenskyy