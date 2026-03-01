Belgium detained a Russian shadow fleet tanker - Defense Minister Theo Francken

Photo: x.com/FranckenTheo

A tanker of Russia's shadow fleet has been detained in Belgium. This was announced on the social network "X" by the country's Minister of Defense Theo Francken, reports UNN.

Details

Over the past few hours, our armed forces, with the support of the French defense forces, boarded an oil tanker belonging to the Russian shadow fleet. - the post says.

The operation was named "Blue Infringer," he added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Canada and Prime Minister Mark Carney for a new package of defense support and a sanctions package against 100 vessels of Russia's shadow fleet.