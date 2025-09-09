Belarusian spy network exposed in Europe: operation details

Thanks to the joint actions of the special services of the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Romania, a spy network created by Belarus in Europe was exposed. This was reported by CNN with reference to the Czech counterintelligence agency (BIS), according to UNN.

Details

On Monday, September 8, the Czech agency BIS reported that a group of European agents had uncovered Belarusian KGB spies in several European countries.

According to BIS, among them was a former deputy head of intelligence of the Moldovan SIS, who passed secret information to the KGB.

The Czech Republic also expelled a Belarusian agent operating under diplomatic cover. He was given 72 hours to leave the country, the Czech Foreign Ministry said.

BIS noted that Belarus was able to build the network thanks to its diplomats' ability to move freely across European countries.

To effectively counter this hostile activity in Europe, it is necessary to restrict the movement of accredited diplomats from Russia and Belarus within the Schengen area - noted BIS head Michal Koudelka.

Details are not yet disclosed.

The Romanian agency for combating organized crime DIICOT announced on Monday that it had executed an arrest warrant for a 47-year-old suspect in treason. According to the investigation, the former Moldovan SIS official passed state secrets to Belarusian special services, which could jeopardize national security.

DIICOT added that in 2024–2025, the suspect met twice with Belarusian agents in Budapest, where, presumably, instructions were transferred and monetary rewards were exchanged.

Recall

Lithuanian intelligence records an active campaign by the Belarusian KGB on social networks aimed at recruiting Belarusian citizens abroad. KGB officers openly contact the diaspora, offering rewards and threatening.

The District Court of the Polish city of Bialystok sentenced a Russian and a Belarusian to four years in prison each for spying for the Russian Federation, which consisted of collecting military information and transmitting it to Russian intelligence from 2017 to 2022.

