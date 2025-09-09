Belarusian spy network exposed in Europe: operation details

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
September 8, 05:31 PM • 12702 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 23697 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 26794 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 23309 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 44144 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 25702 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 26739 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26731 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 27326 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 30292 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
96%
754mm
Popular news
Navrotskyi stated "different views" with Nausėda regarding Ukraine's EU membershipSeptember 8, 08:07 PM • 9462 views
German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Skyranger drone defense systems this yearSeptember 8, 09:17 PM • 3392 views
Number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU is growingPhoto10:29 PM • 7824 views
In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailantPhoto01:19 AM • 2760 views
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murder01:55 AM • 3292 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 26784 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 24466 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 78778 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 60951 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 61891 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Bila Tserkva
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 13706 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 13681 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 78778 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 41163 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 45056 views
Actual
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
Shahed-136
The Guardian

Belarusian spy network exposed in Europe: operation details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The special services of the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Romania have exposed a Belarusian spy network in Europe. Among those exposed is a former deputy head of Moldovan intelligence, who was transmitting secret information to the Belarusian KGB.

Belarusian spy network exposed in Europe: operation details

Thanks to the joint actions of the special services of the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Romania, a spy network created by Belarus in Europe was exposed. This was reported by CNN with reference to the Czech counterintelligence agency (BIS), according to UNN.

Details

On Monday, September 8, the Czech agency BIS reported that a group of European agents had uncovered Belarusian KGB spies in several European countries.

According to BIS, among them was a former deputy head of intelligence of the Moldovan SIS, who passed secret information to the KGB.

The Czech Republic also expelled a Belarusian agent operating under diplomatic cover. He was given 72 hours to leave the country, the Czech Foreign Ministry said.

BIS noted that Belarus was able to build the network thanks to its diplomats' ability to move freely across European countries.

To effectively counter this hostile activity in Europe, it is necessary to restrict the movement of accredited diplomats from Russia and Belarus within the Schengen area

- noted BIS head Michal Koudelka.

Details are not yet disclosed.

The Romanian agency for combating organized crime DIICOT announced on Monday that it had executed an arrest warrant for a 47-year-old suspect in treason. According to the investigation, the former Moldovan SIS official passed state secrets to Belarusian special services, which could jeopardize national security.

DIICOT added that in 2024–2025, the suspect met twice with Belarusian agents in Budapest, where, presumably, instructions were transferred and monetary rewards were exchanged.

Recall

Lithuanian intelligence records an active campaign by the Belarusian KGB on social networks aimed at recruiting Belarusian citizens abroad. KGB officers openly contact the diaspora, offering rewards and threatening.

The District Court of the Polish city of Bialystok sentenced a Russian and a Belarusian to four years in prison each for spying for the Russian Federation, which consisted of collecting military information and transmitting it to Russian intelligence from 2017 to 2022.

"Mole" of the FSB in the ranks of NABU: new details in the case emerged08.09.25, 09:37 • 6844 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Belarus
Lithuania
Czech Republic
Romania
Hungary
Budapest
Moldova
Poland