"Mole" of the FSB in the ranks of NABU: new details in the case emerged

As part of the pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceeding regarding the suspicion of treason by an employee of the NABU Central Office, who worked in the closed unit "D-2", the verification of his involvement in the Russian intelligence network continues. According to law enforcement officers, the NABU employee is suspected of committing over 60 episodes of transferring restricted information to the former deputy head of Yanukovych's security. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press services of the Prosecutor General's Office and the SBU.

According to UNN, this refers to Viktor Husarov, an employee of the NABU Central Office who spied for the FSB and worked in the most elite closed unit "D-2". He was exposed in July of this year.

As law enforcement officers indicated, in addition to the NABU employee, the intelligence network included three other individuals, whose exposure occurred earlier. It is noted that all of them "were well versed in conspiracy measures and had direct access to state secrets, as well as to restricted documents."

According to the case materials, the criminal activities of the agents were supervised by Igor Egorov, an employee of the 1st service of the FSB of the Russian Federation's counterintelligence operations department. He began forming his intelligence network back in 2009, when he repeatedly visited Ukraine as part of interdepartmental cooperation between the special services of the two countries.

He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit

The first of his accomplices was one of the major generals of the Security Service of Ukraine - Valeriy Shaitanov. The first of Egorov's accomplices, whom the SBU detained in 2020, was Major General of the Security Service Valeriy Shaitanov. At that time, at Egorov's direction, Shaitanov planned a series of terrorist attacks on the territory of Ukraine, as well as the assassination of a well-known military volunteer, collected and transmitted information to Russia about secret operations in the ATO zone, etc.

After the detention of the major general and a thorough examination of all available materials, another agent was identified - the former deputy head of Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in Crimea and joined the occupiers. Currently, he is hiding in the temporarily occupied peninsula and is a resident (senior agent) of the FSB. That is, among his tasks is the coordination of subversive activities of other Russian agents in Ukraine - stated in the message of the PGO.

An NABU employee from an elite unit, who spied for the FSB, was taken into custody

In 2024, another member of their cell was exposed. He turned out to be a serviceman of the National Guard. It was established that for several years he had been transmitting data on Ukrainian activists, high-ranking officials, prisoners of war, information on the consequences of shelling on the territory of Ukraine, etc.

Subsequently, the probable involvement of a former Ministry of Internal Affairs employee, who at the time of his detention was an active NABU employee, in this intelligence network was established. According to the case materials, this Bureau official was recruited by the enemy back in 2012.

It is noted that he continued to provide Ivantsov with the necessary information even after 2014, when Yanukovych's accomplice openly sided with the enemy. This is confirmed, in particular, by the conspiratorial correspondence that the defendants resumed just three days after the fake referendum on Crimea's "annexation" to Russia.

The current NABU employee is suspected of committing over 60 episodes of transferring restricted information. To obtain personal information about certain individuals, he used closed databases of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies - stated the prosecutor's office.

After documenting the crimes, he was detained and notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 111 and Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention.

His phone and computer equipment, which he could have used for contacts with Russian special services, were seized from him.

Law enforcement officers also noted that another agent of the Egorov-Ivantsov network, Major General Valeriy Shaitanov, has already received a prison sentence of 12 years behind bars. The National Guard official is currently in custody.

Separately, the SBU emphasized that "this criminal proceeding concerns a specific employee of the anti-corruption Bureau and has no relation to the effective work of NABU as a state institution of Ukraine as a whole.

As before, the SBU advocates for constructive cooperation to strengthen institutional capacities, cleanse from pro-Russian influence, and enhance the independence of our state - added the SBU.

Recall

On July 21, law enforcement officers reported the detention of a NABU Central Office employee who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2". As UNN learned from sources in law enforcement agencies, this refers to Viktor Husarov.

The next day, the court granted the prosecutor's motion to choose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention for 60 days - without the possibility of bail.

NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revenge