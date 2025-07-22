An NABU employee from an elite unit, who spied for the FSB, was taken into custody

The Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv chose a pre-trial restraint for Viktor Husarov, an employee of the Central Office of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2". He was remanded in custody without the possibility of bail. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The court granted the prosecutor's request for a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for 60 days - without the possibility of bail.

The hearing was held in camera, given the sensitive information.

Addition

On July 21, law enforcement officers reported the detention of an employee of the Central Office of NABU, who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2". As UNN learned from sources in law enforcement agencies, it is about Viktor Husarov.

According to the investigation, the curator of the NABU employee was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of V. Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where he was recruited by the FSB. The said employee collected and transmitted to the enemy's special services identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens.

Recall

Earlier, SBU, SBI, and Prosecutor General's Office employees conducted over 70 searches targeting NABU employees.

In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the territorial department of NABU detectives, was detained on suspicion of aiding the Russian Federation. He is accused of mediating the sale of industrial hemp to Dagestan, grown by his father.

Also, during the investigation, law enforcement officers established that a high-ranking official of the Bureau had close contact with Fedor Khrystenko, a people's deputy from the banned OPZZh party, who fled the country and cooperates with the Russian special services and influences NABU's activities. He was charged with treason.

