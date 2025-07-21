$41.750.12
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit

Kyiv • UNN

 9256 views

The Prosecutor General's Office and the SBU exposed Russian special services' agent infiltration into NABU, detaining an employee who was transmitting data to the FSB. The suspect has been charged with high treason and unauthorized actions with information.

He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit

The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, exposed the penetration of Russian special services into the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU.

Details

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, an employee of the Central Apparatus of the NABU, who was spying for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2", was detained in Kyiv.

As UNN learned from sources in law enforcement agencies, it is about Viktor Husarov.

According to the investigation, the NABU employee's curator was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of Viktor Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where he was recruited by the FSB.

The said employee collected and transmitted to the enemy's special services identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens. He extracted personal information from a closed database of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

At least 60 episodes of transmitting restricted access information to the curator have been documented. For each such transmission, he received funds to his bank card.

After thorough documentation of the NABU employee's crimes, he was detained by employees of the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Security Service of Ukraine. His phone and computer equipment, which he used for contacts with the curator, were seized.

The NABU employee was notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: under Part 1 of Article 111 (treason) and Part 3 of Article 362 (unauthorized actions with information processed in electronic computing machines (computers), automated systems, computer networks or stored on carriers of such information, committed by a person who has access to it).

The Office of the Prosecutor General noted that the NABU leadership was informed about possible risks regarding their employee. However, no response measures were taken, and after that, the suspect tried to destroy evidence of his illegal activities.

Earlier, UNN, citing its sources, reported that the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General are conducting a special operation to neutralize Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Detectives are accused of treason, illegal trade with the Russian Federation, corrupt actions in the interests of oligarchs, etc. In particular, it is already known that the head of one of the territorial departments of NABU detectives, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, was detained. He is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation.

Also, three NABU employees were notified of suspicion for violating traffic rules, which led to injuries to people.

