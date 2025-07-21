$41.750.12
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Three NABU employees were served with suspicion notices due to a road accident with casualties - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2774 views

Three NABU employees have been served with suspicion notices for violating traffic rules, which led to injuries. Two road accidents caused severe bodily harm, one – moderate.

Three NABU employees were served with suspicion notices due to a road accident with casualties - SBI

Three NABU employees have been notified of suspicion for committing road accidents that resulted in injuries to victims, reported the SBI on Monday, writes UNN.

According to SBI materials, the Office of the Prosecutor General has notified three NABU employees of suspicion who committed road accidents with victims.

- reported the SBI.

According to the bureau, "in one of the incidents, a law enforcement officer, while exiting a secondary road in Kyiv, collided with a vehicle moving on the main road." "As a result of the collision, the law enforcement officer's car continued to move off the roadway, where it hit a random pedestrian. The man sustained severe bodily injuries, which led to the amputation of his left lower limb," the SBI reported.

"In another incident, a law enforcement officer, while driving on the 61st km of the Kyiv-Odesa highway, during an overtaking of a passing vehicle, did not choose a safe speed and drove off the roadway, where the vehicle overturned with its subsequent collision with the building of a gas station. As a result of the collision, his car's passenger sustained severe bodily injuries - multiple fractures, spleen rupture, brain contusion," the SBI report states.

In the third incident, according to the SBI, "a law enforcement officer, in a service car, while driving at a regulated intersection in Kyiv, hit a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway at a pedestrian crossing on a green light." "As a result of the collision, the victim sustained injuries of moderate severity," the report notes.

As a result of the pre-trial investigation, all three suspects were notified by the Deputy Prosecutor General of suspicion of violating traffic safety rules while driving vehicles, which caused moderate and severe bodily injuries to the victims (Part 2 of Article 286 and Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- reported the SBI.

"Currently, the issue of choosing preventive measures for the suspects is being resolved. The prosecution will petition for the detention of at least two of them," the bureau stated.

If the law enforcement officers are found guilty of committing serious crimes, they face up to 8 years in prison.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

NABU, where searches were conducted, previously reported that "as of now, at least 70 searches are known to be conducted by SBU, SBI, and OPG employees against NABU employees." "Searches cover at least 15 NABU employees. According to available information, investigative actions are being conducted without court orders," NABU noted.

As NABU notes, the grounds cited are the involvement of certain individuals in road accidents, as well as possible ties to Russia.

It was previously revealed that the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU territorial detective department, on suspicion of aiding Russia. He is accused of mediating the sale of industrial hemp to Dagestan, grown by his father.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

